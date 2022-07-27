The country that mints gold coins to fight inflation

Zimbabwe’s central bank has taken an unusual step to curb the inflation that has been plaguing the country for years — and it’s considered one of the highest in the world.

Amid an abrupt drop in the value of the national currency, the institution began to mint gold coins.

The central bank more than doubled interest rates — a measure taken to deal with inflation — to 200% this month after the annual rate of inflation rose above 190%.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Zimbabwe recorded the third highest inflation in the world in 2021, behind only Venezuela and Sudan.

