After an absence of nearly two years, the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale began airing in April 2021. Over the course of its 10 episodes, it featured some of the biggest twists and most surprising changes in the series so far.

Chief among these was June’s escape from Gilead to Canada, a change that has been happening for a long time but often felt like it would never happen. It’s a development that turned the show upside down, as viewers now mostly follow this storyline rather than Gilead.

June’s story north of the border must continue to shape The Handmaid’s Tale in season 5 and beyond. Likewise, season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale brought big changes to most of its other characters too, especially the Waterfords – with Fred’s death at the end being one of the show’s biggest moments – which will continue to reverberate into Season 5.

But what do we know about the fifth year? And when does it debut in Brazil? Check out!

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date in Brazil

The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere its 5th season in the US on september 14, with two episodes. In Brazil, in a press release, Paramount+ confirmed that it will also bring the 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale in Brazil in September. Although, it doesn’t give an exact date.

Thus, it is possible that there is a small delay, but no more than a week compared to the US.

Cast: Who Returns for Season 5?

The main actors are likely to return for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Talewhich will once again be led by Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne.

Alongside Moss, Season 5 is also set to introduce The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4’s other main cast, including Ann Dowd as Tia Lydia, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, OT Fagbenle as Luke Bankole, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo and Max Minghella as Nick Blaine.

Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily Malek, has confirmed that she will not be returning for Season 5, while Christine Ko joins the cast as Lily, a leader of the Resistance.

Also, looking at the narrative, it’s unlikely that Joseph Fiennes will return as the evil patriarch Fred Waterford. But flashbacks could still provide the opportunity for Fiennes to return. While the actor’s presence would be missed, his character definitely would not.

the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale brought about some of the biggest changes in the status quo from the series’ story, when June escaped to Canada after killing Fred.

In this way, the 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale will explore the aftermath of Fred’s death. And Hulu’s official synopsis for Season 5 states that “Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.“.

Also significant is the question of what happens to Serena Joy and what future does she have without Fred. Prominent theories suggest that Serena becomes a handmaid – she might get a good dose of her own bitter medicine, being a fertile woman in Gilead, and now she might end up wearing the notorious red robes. It would be a powerful change of circumstances that the show would no doubt fully exploit. It’s not just Serena who finds herself in quicksand: most importantly, the logline of Season 5 reveals that June will have to “redefine your identity and purpose“.

Trailer