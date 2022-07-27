The movie everyone should watch on Valentine’s Day

One of the most humanistic stories in cinema, “It Happened That Night” is the typical film that meets all the conditions to be vulgar and sophisticated; that has everything to be common, but is unique; which seems just a summary of the many clichés that modern society has fed since the emergence of capitalism, a century and a half before, but which refuses to repeat old formulas, using a narrative full of ups and downs, and becomes eternal .

It is an inescapable truth that the world of 1934, when the film was released, cannot be compared to that of our questionable contemporaneity. That said, it can be concluded that this work by Frank Capra (1897-1991), one of the greatest directors of all time, was hardly ever awarded five Oscars, in the main categories — in addition to Best Picture and Best Director, the most important among them. the most important, It Happened That Night was awarded the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Actress. It was the right film at the right time, therefore.

The central motto, as has already been suggested, is simple, almost childish, and having managed to transform something apparently so uninteresting into a work of art is Capra’s greatest asset. Ellen Andrews, played by Claudette Colbert (1903-1996), is a rich girl full of whims who does not accept the interference of her father, Alexander Andrews, of Walter Connolly (1887-1940), a powerful industrialist, in her life, much less in the as far as novels are concerned. To face him, she decides to marry King Westley, the dandy aviator played by Jameson Thomas (1888-1939), which soon proves to be the biggest mistake of her life. Ellen, Ellie for the intimates, and Westley, a flirtatious type not very fond of marriage, have nothing in common, which the young lady takes a while to realize, since they can’t even meet. Trying to define his situation, but in a more pragmatic field, that of survival, Peter Warne crosses his path. Unemployed, the journalist played by Clark Gable (1901-1960) offers to help Ellie hook her husband once and for all, as long as he is authorized to take the lowliness to the pages of newspapers, as a freelancer, and thus take the belly out of misery. . However, Warne reconsiders his intentions, not least because he starts to get closer and closer to Ellie, who in turn recognizes in this somewhat crooked type the figure of the man who wants to share his life with her.

Despite the screenplay by Robert Riskin (1897-1955) being adapted from a short story by investigative journalist Samuel Hopkins Adams (1871-1958), full of references to universal theater classics, “It Happened That Night” maintains its freshness, precisely thanks to Colbert and Gable, one of the most effective partnerships the industry has ever seen. Riskin knew how to take advantage of the exuberance of the two actors in the scene in order to evoke the movement of repulsion and receptivity of Warne and Ellie, who started to punctuate the plot from the beginning, an expedient used by none other than William Shakespeare (1564-1616) with Catarina and Petruchio in the overwhelming success of “A Shrew Tamed” (1594), repeated five years later, in 1599, in the form of Beatrice and Benedick, in “Much Ado About Nothing” (1599). Noting that this bite-and-blow really gave a mango cloth, Hollywood galvanizes the mold, which it uses again in “Gone with the Wind” (1939), with Vivien Leigh (1913-1967) and again Gable, more a plot of a spoiled heiress who melts for a man who doesn’t give a damn, until a succession of tragedies befall her family, which makes her worry about more urgent things.

One of the first productions to directly address not one, but several taboo subjects — eroticism, machismo, misogyny, female emancipation, the influence of macroeconomic upheavals on the life of the common man — Capra’s film had served as a breath of fresh air for the average American. , lost in the face of the social upheavals arising from the crash of the New York Stock Exchange, on October 24, 1929, while becoming one of the icons of a world as it is no longer known, coated with the aura of terror that had once again taken over humanity five years later, with the Second World War (1939-1945). The innocence of the dialogues and situations, all calculated, but conducted in such an organic way that even those who have never heard of the story are able to imagine its next developments, is a find. The sequence in which Warne and Ellie are forced to jump out of the car and ask for a ride, something that Colbert’s character had never imagined doing in her life and for which she cannot do without the journalist’s method, is simply unmissable. At that moment, two previously parallel universes begin to merge.

Filled with allusions to the pop culture of the time — and metalinguistic jokes, such as when Warne makes himself believe a somewhat shady executive at Warner Brothers to impress a disaffected — “It Happened That Night” is a viscerally American film that focuses on what The United States still has the best, the ability to extract laughter from pain, to satirize itself, and, for that reason, it manages to be universal. Leaving behind its supposed frivolity a smoke from Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), by O. Henry (1862-1910), Frank Capra’s work is worth every one of his five Oscars, his, Riskin’s, Gable’s, Colbert’s and his own, as the year’s best film. The mother of all romantic comedies had a numerous offspring, but few are the productions of the genre that mirror the greatness of “It Happened That Night”. Even if times are different.

Movie: It Happened That Night

Direction: Frank Capra

Year: 1934

Genre: Romantic comedy

Where to watch: free on netmovies

note: 10/10