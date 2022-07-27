The Mummy actor embodies a 272-kilogram character and is almost unrecognizable – Movie News

After almost 10 years away from the big screen, the actor will participate in the new feature A Baleia.

Getty Images

The movie The Whale (The Whale) will be the new project of actor Brendan Fraser, who will return to the big screen after almost a decade away from the cinema. Known for his role in The Mummy, the actor will play Charlie, a severely obese English teacher who weighs 272 kilograms. The Darren Aronofsky-directed feature is scheduled to premiere on September 2 and will show Charlie’s attempt to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

In addition to Fraser, the film’s cast includes Sadie Sink who plays Max in Stranger Things; and Ty Simpkins who played Gray in the Jurassic World movie. Aronofsky is known for directing the film Mãe (2017) with Jennifer Lawrence and, according to Splash, from Uol, the aim is to present the film at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which takes place between the end of August and the 10th of September. .

How did Hollywood fail Brendan Fraser?

In addition to his prominent role in The Mummy with the adventurous character Rick O’Connell, Fraser also starred in George, King of the Forest (1997), a children’s film that is available on the Disney+ platform. His last work was in 2013 with the feature The Hunt, a plot in which the protagonist Jack, father of a couple who needs to escape from murderers in a camp, lives.

About his new project, the actor reveals that it will be something never seen before by the public and he hopes to make a lasting mark on the public. “It’s going to be like something you’ve never seen before. The wardrobe and wardrobe were extensive, seamless, heavy. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done. I know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”, ends the actor.