The “TV Oscars” have released their 2022 nominees

The Television Academy announced on July 12 the nominees for its biggest award, the Emmy Awards, considered the “Oscars of TV”. He recognizes and crowns those that are considered the best productions for the small screen in the last year. Most of the main series on the list are available on streaming platforms and Caderno C has prepared a guide with the places where you can find each one without leaving your couch.

The HBO channel, now with its HBO Max streaming, is an old acquaintance of the Emmy awards, as it has many award-winning series and miniseries. This year, it seems, will be no different. According to predictions from Variety, a traditional American entertainment magazine, HBO should take home the top three Emmy statuettes: Best Drama Series, with “Succession”, Best Comedy Series, with “Hacks”, and Best Miniseries or Anthology, with “The White Lotus”.

“Succession” is nominated for its third and lauded season. It unfolds in a Shakespearean drama, also washed down with acid comedy, when the cold-blooded octogenarian tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox) must decide which of the four children will be the successor to his legacy. “Hacks,” which is competing for its second season, follows two comedians from different generations who must put their differences aside to work – and learn – together. Finally, “The White Lotus” portrays the daily life of a luxury hotel in Hawaii where wealthy guests impact the lives of exploited local workers.

HBO Max Nominated Series: Succession, Euphoria, Hacks, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The White Lotus, Scenes from a Wedding, The Staircase and Season 11.

The streaming giant Netflix’s main chances at the Emmy are with its series: “Stranger Things” (season four), the 80s fantasy and science fiction phenomenon; “Round 6” (season one), the popular South Korean production; “Ozark” (fourth and final season), which shows a family involved in drug trafficking; and “Better Call Saul”, the spinoff series of the award-winning “Breaking Bad”.

Series nominated on Netflix: Stranger Things, Round 6, Ozark, Better Call Saul, Inventing Anna and Maid.

Disney’s adult sports and productions streaming is one of the highlights of the Emmys. After all, the series “Only Murders in The Building”, a comedy that brings together the unusual trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, was one of the productions remembered in the season, adding 17 nominations in total. In addition, three of the five miniseries in the Best Miniseries or Anthology category are there: “Pam & Tommy”, which tells the story of actress Pamela Anderson’s relationship with drummer Tommy Lee and the leaked cassette with intimate moments of the couple; “Dopesick”, a drama starring Michael Keaton that chronicles the opioid crisis in the United States; and “The Dropout,” where Amanda Seyfried plays the story based on the real-life drama of Elizabeth Holmes, a biotechnology entrepreneur who created a fraudulent startup that promised a revolutionary technique for collecting blood and delivering test results.

Star+ nominated series: Only Murders In The Building, Pam & Tommy, Dopesick, The Dropout, What We Do in the Shadows, American Crime Story: Impeachment and In the Name of Heaven.

Even with few series nominated, Apple streaming stands out. After all, even if they are not favorites, their two series have a good chance at the awards. “Rupture” caused a furor with critics and the public when it was released and had its popularity boosted by word of mouth on social media. The series is nominated for Best Drama Series for the first season. While “Ted Lasso”, which is up for a second season, can repeat the feat of the 2021 Emmy, when it won all the main categories for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Series nominated on Apple TV+: Ruptura, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

