The Walking Dead: never-before-seen photos of the final episodes are released; Look!

On October 2nd of this year, fans of The Walking Dead can smile again. On this date, the 11th season of the zombie series will return from its second hiatus after almost six months of running.

And to make the public even more anxious about what’s to come, AMC released some never-before-seen images of the characters, including Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

It is worth noting that an exclusive trailer was shared by the network last Friday (22) during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. In the video, Father Gabriel argues that the endings of the stories are very important for the whole.

Below, you can check out all the images released so far!

Carol appears in new images from the zombie series. (AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

Aaron (Ross Marquand) appears armed in every way to protect himself from enemies. (AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

Daryl and Father Gabriel will need to team up again in the final episodes. (AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

Max (Margot Bingham) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) will be featured in the finale of Season 11. (AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

Michael James Shaw plays Mercer on The Walking Dead. (AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

The Commonwealth Army emerges in never-before-seen footage from Season 11. (AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

The Walking Dead: learn more about the season 11 finale

The eight episodes remaining for production to conclude on AMC will be broadcast weekly by the network. In the plot, a confrontation in the Commonwealth seems to be inevitable in this final stretch, in which Daryl and Aaron continue hunting Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to overthrow Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

During the panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Angela Kang, showrunner and executive producer on the series, spoke about how the task of wrapping up a big project is quite challenging. “We are all very passionate about this show, we love this show, we love working with each other and for that reason we want to do it so well. [até o final]”, he pointed out.

According to Kang, the latest episodes continue to go through extensive post-production processes. The cast includes Lauren Cohan as Maggie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Christian Serratos as Rosita, Paola Lázaro as Princess, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Khary Payton as Ezekiel and Lauren Ridloff as Connie.

So stay tuned and don’t miss this comeback on October 2nd!