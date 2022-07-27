TikTok star arrested for ‘immoral’ video in Saudi Arabia

  • Sebastian Usher
  • BBC Arabia

Tala Safwan was arrested on charges of speaking out about homosexuality in Arabia, an extremely conservative country.

A popular Egyptian influencer was arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of posting videos about homosexuality on social media.

Tala Safwan, who has five million followers on TikTok and about 800,000 on YouTube, provoked the ire of Saudi authorities with a recent video that police said had lesbian connotations.

Safwan said that was not his intention.

Police in the extremely conservative country, however, said the video “may harm public morality”.

