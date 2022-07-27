Tired of working? Japanese create ‘sleep box’ for employees to sleep during working hours

Companies say creation is to ‘bring a healthier office culture’; invention had repercussions on the internet and divided the opinions of internet users

Reproduction / Itoki Corp.

Japanese create sleep box for employees to rest at work and divide opinion on the internet



Two Japanese companies have created a solution for the time when sleep strikes at work. Itoki Corp. and Koyoju Gohan invented the “vertical nap box,” which allows employees to sleep while working. The equipment is capsule-shaped and people enter, sit down and relax. It has been designed so that the head, knees and back are supported and in a comfortable position and there is no risk of falling during the nap. The idea for this release was born at an event, and the designers hope the boxes will help address the Japanese culture that requires employees to work 80 hours overtime a month — often without pay — according to a 2016 government study reported by CNBC The invention is intended to bring about a healthier office culture, according to the companies behind the invention. According to the Bloomberg portal, excessive working hours are a problem in Japan. This is a fact so present that there is a special word to refer to people who need to take naps to survive long days of work or commuting – inemuri. The vertical nap box rocked social media and divided opinion. There were those who supported and those who criticized and said that this is a way to leave people even more time in the work environment.