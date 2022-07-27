TJPE determines decrease in income

Tickets were being sold for R$300 and R$150

O Pernambuco Court of Justice took a decision on Tuesday night determining a decrease in ticket prices for the game between retro and Holy Crossfor the D series. Fênix was selling tickets for R$300 (full) and R$150 (half).

The decision is not final and it is still possible to appeal to Retrô, which can proceed with the case to try to reverse the determination and maintain the old ticket values.

The new ticket ceiling

Now, by the decision of the judge Flávio Augusto Fontes de Lima, Tickets may cost a maximum of R$100 (full) and R$50 (half). In case of non-compliance, Retrô will be fined a daily amount of R$ 1,000 for each ticket sold.

In addition, as ticket sales have already started, the TJPE’s decision also guided that tickets that have already been negotiated must have the difference in value refunded to fans.

Disclosure / Retro

The decision of the TJPE

This order to reduce the price of tickets came through a request from a Santa Cruz supporter lawyer, Célio Lopes de Azevedo. The entry was applied towards Retrô and the club’s president, Laércio Guerra.

In the text of the request, the tricolor argued that the values ​​​​applied by Retrô did not match those of other matches of the club in Series D, which orbited in the range of R$ 20, with half-price at R$ 10.

In the judge’s reading, there was no just cause for the “exorbitant increase in the amounts charged” and, thus, the entry would be inconsistent with the economic standards for football matches in this division, these clubs or even the region.

The judge also argued that the right to command the field does not give absolute power to Retrô, even more so in the Pernambuco Arena, which is a public stage. So, he claims that this pricing policy would be abusivepassing through the Consumer Code and the Fan Statute.

With that, he comes to his conclusion:

a) The request for urgent relief to determine that the defendants reduce the amounts charged for the tickets of said confrontation, until the end of 07/28/2022, to amounts up to R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais – full) and R$ 50.00 (fifty reais – half price), under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais), per ticket sold, in case of non-compliance with the decision.

b) The difference in value of tickets already sold, before this decision, must be refunded to the consumer.

Santa fans already had good audiences at the Arena – Disclosure/SCFC

retro x Santa Cruz

The game in question takes place next Monday night. At 20:00, Fênix receives the choirs in the last match of the 2nd phase of Série D. In the first game, at Arruda stadium, the teams ended up in a goalless draw and whoever wins in this 2nd match guarantees progress to the round of 16.

But, after the game, the news and the backstage left the clubs’ moment to deal with what would be the most expensive football ticket in the history of Pernambuco football, according to a survey by Cassio Zirpoli’s Blog.

Santa Cruz even began to act even before the confirmation of values, which only came on Tuesday morning. Still on Monday, Tricolor was already working in the legal department and with Procon to verify the legality of this higher charge.

Before that, the president of Fênix, Laércio Guerra had already advanced the price to Rádio Jornal, in addition to guaranteeing that Tricolor will only have 10% of the ticket load of the Arena de Pernambuco, which represents a maximum of 4 thousand choral fans.

Now, the expectation is on the part of a position on the part of Retrô, which will have to be notified of the decision and update the pricing – or pay the related fines. Still, the expectation is that the Camaragibe club will appeal the decision.