“To all the fans…”; Fausto Vera arrives at Corinthians CT and sends a message to Fiel

Midfielder Fausto Vera, signed this week and already announced, arrived at Corinthians and is released to play in the Copa do Brasil clash, against Atlético-GOwhich takes place this Wednesday (27), at Antônio Accioly Filho stadium, in Goiânia-GO.

The player already has the shirt and number set to make his debut, with the number 33. He has already trained with the group and traveled with the squad for the game against Atlético-GO. In an interview with the Club’s official channels, Vera sent a message to Fiel and talked about her style of play.

“To all the fans, I would like to thank you for all the support. I know it’s the biggest club in Brazil. I will work hard, help my teammates to achieve good results. Personally, I hope to continue growing, to do my best to return the trust they gave me here. I am very happy to be here”, declared the 22-year-old.

“I am a central midfielder, who likes to reach the area and score goals. When I don’t have the ball, I run and I’m aggressive to retrieve it and give it to a teammate”, explained Vera, who concluded talking about the Club: “It’s a very big club, a very complete structure, gym, rehabilitation center, training fields they are also very beautiful. I met the coaching staff, I am very grateful to them for welcoming me. Now it’s time to try to get a good performance back to give it all back to the fans, the commission and my teammates”.