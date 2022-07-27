Top 10 Movies About Singing, According to Ranker » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

The animated musical comedy sing 2 was recently released on Netflix on June 22na. Since then, the film has remained popular on the streaming service, proving that audiences have a soft spot for films that feature singing.

While not always exclusively musical, films like this one have found varying levels of success in film history. dear critic CODA, for example, won the Oscar for best picture this year. To discover the best movies about singers or the act of singing, Sorter asked fans to vote for the best of the best.

Note: Due to the nature of Ranker voting, these results are subject to change. At the time of publication, this list is correct.

10 August race (2007)

A runaway orphan (Freddie Highmore) takes to the streets of New York in hopes of finding his birth parents. As a gifted musical prodigy, he is soon taken under the wing of a homeless man (Robin Williams) who manipulates homeless children into being street performers so he can profit. The cast also includes Keri Russell, Terrence Howard and Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

august race is a beautiful story about the beauty of music and the unifying power it has over those who choose to stop and listen. While there are plot moments that border on the cliché, the film’s musical sequences inject so much whimsy into the somewhat predictable narrative.

9 The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Set in 1870, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of Christine, a young opera singer who becomes the object of desire of the mysterious “Opera Ghost” who lives in the depths of a Paris opera house. What starts as a crush quickly turns into a deadly obsession when the Ghost discovers Christine’s feelings for Raoul, a beautiful childhood friend and benefactor. The Ghost makes it his mission to make Christine fall in love with him, by any devious means necessary.

Based on the iconic Broadway musical of the same name, The Phantom of the Opera is a haunting blend of romance and tragedy with an incredible soundtrack. Emmy Rossum as Christine is a revelation, using her angelic, mellifluous voice to bring these beloved musical numbers to life. The chemistry between Rossum and Gerard Butler and Patrick Wilson is superb, making the film’s central conflict more believable. With all these elements, it is not for nothing that this film is considered one of the best adaptations of the Phantom of the Opera tale.

8 Sister Act 2: Back to the Habit (1993)

Delores is back in the habit again, but this time as a music teacher for a struggling inner-city Catholic school. As her classy kids struggle to take anything seriously, Delores manages to reach them with the power of music, turning the group of misfits into a choir.

The musical sequences in this film are filled with a lot of energy and joy. Lauryn Hill, in particular, gives such a refreshing and touching performance that it anchors the film’s emotional thread. “Joyful, Joyful” isn’t just one of the best songs in the franchise, it’s also the emotion this movie conveys to everyone who watches it.

7 Walk the Line (2005)

This highly praised biopic tells the real-life story of country music legend Johnny Cash. The film follows Joaquin Phoenix as “The Man in Black” who finds fame, struggles with his substance abuse and meets his future wife June, played by Reese Witherspoon.

walk the line presents a captivating look into the life of the iconic musician, giving audiences a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend. Phoenix and Witherspoon give impressive performances as the infamous couple.

6 School of Rock (2003)

A failed, unemployed musician poses as his roommate to get a job as a substitute teacher. Realizing the students’ musical prowess, he comes up with the idea of ​​forming a rock band and fulfilling his dream of becoming a rock star.

School of Rock is a funny and emotional movie with a sharp script, hilarious performances and a fantastic soundtrack filled with iconic rock music. Jack Black puts his all into the role, creating a charming and silly character that audiences can’t help but love. The original song “Teacher’s Pet” which is played in the third act is such a fun sequel, it’s no surprise it’s considered the best song in the world. School of Rock soundtrack.

5 Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Perfect Hit 2 follows the Barden Bellas trying to stage a comeback after losing their social standing due to an unfortunate accident involving Fat Amy and the President of the United States. Back at the bottom of the food chain, the young women work tirelessly to regain the respect of their peers by winning the Acapella World Championship.

This sequel is able to once again recapture the comic and musical harmony of its cast. Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, and Rebel Wilson are able to balance the antics with enough heart to make the awkward plot points more believable. Perfect Hit 2 is also capable of bringing more musical mixes and intricate choreography to the stage, making the movie a fun and captivating romp.

4 A Star Is Born (2018)

Jackson Maine is a drug and alcohol addicted rock star who falls in love with an aspiring singer-songwriter named Ally. Over the course of their intense and tumultuous relationship, Ally’s star rises as Jackson’s struggles with substance abuse cause him to step out of the spotlight.

Often hailed as one of the best films of 2018, Bradley Cooper’s impressive directorial debut managed to create a cinematic masterpiece filled with incredibly moving original music and heartbreaking performances. The film’s songs give a lot of insight into the characters Jackson and Ally, beautifully advancing the story in a realistic way without seeming forced or cliché.

3 The Sound of Music (1965)

Maria, a young Austrian postulant, is sent by her convent to be governess to the seven children of retired naval officer George Von Trapp. Once there, she introduces the sheltered children to the beauties of life, including the importance of music.

Arguably one of the most iconic musicals of all time, the sound of music is a vibrant, upbeat musical that showcases the family bond of music and the importance of looking beyond preconceived notions. Many consider the songs in the sound of music as the best of all time. Julie Andrews enchants as Maria, bringing an effortless yet compelling performance to every scene. The scenography is also quite inspiring, using natural landscapes to highlight the dynamic musical performances.

two Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pitch perfect follows Beca, an aspiring music producer, as she joins an acapella girl group to appease her father. Soon after, Beca realizes that she has a lot to bring to the women’s group not just with her voice, but with her untapped leadership skills. Together they work to find their collective rhythm and become ICCA champions.

The music in this film is an absolute delight, deftly infusing a collection of modern pop anthems with ’80s classics. The laughter, singing and dancing come together perfectly in this fun, entertaining film that’s definitely not to be missed.

1 The Greatest Showman (2017)

Loosely inspired by the life of circus leader PT Barnum, the greatest showman is a musical film starring a great cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya. The film follows Barnum as he stages his first circus and also struggles to balance work and family and his newfound fame.

Although the main plot of the film is not about singing, there is an important supporting character played by Rebecca Ferguson, who is an opera singer. Her musical performance acts as the inciting incident to the film’s main conflict. Many critics criticized PT Barnum’s glorification and felt that it was a bit deaf to go that route. However, the film was a huge box office success and adored by fans, with many attributing it to the charismatic cast and captivating soundtrack.