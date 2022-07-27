Trailer of “Don’t Worry Darling”, Olivia Wilde’s New Movie

The second trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” (Do not worry dear), a film directed by Olivia Wilde (“booksmart”) and starring Florence Pugh (Oscar nominee for “little women”), Harry Styles (“Dunkirk”), Gemma Chan (“Crazy Asians Crazy”), Kiki Layne (“the old guard”) and Chris Pine (“all the old knives”).

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky enough to live in the idealized community of Victoria, the experimental city that was built to house the men working for the top-secret Victoria Project and their families. The social optimism of the 1950s, exacerbated by the project’s CEO Frank (Pine) – who serves as both a corporate visionary and a motivational life coach – is the foundation of everyday life in this utopia. While the husbands spend every day inside the Project Vitória headquarters, working on “progressive materials development”, their wives – including Frank’s elegant partner Shelley (Chan) – have the luxury of being able to spend their days at home. enjoy the beauty, luxury and social life of your community. Life is perfect, with the company responding to every resident’s needs. All they ask in return is discretion and blind commitment to the cause of Victory. But when small cracks in her perfect life begin to appear, exposing small but sinister flaws beneath the attractive facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what they’re really doing in Victoria, and why. How much is Alice willing to risk to unmask what is happening in this piece of paradise?

One thriller psychological, “Do not worry dear” will be shown at the Venice Film Festival and arrives September 22 in national cinemas.