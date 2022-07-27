Ukraine removes Lula from list of accused of promoting pro-Russia speech

Ukraine has removed the name of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from a government list that lists “speakers who promote narratives in line with Russian propaganda.”

The PT had been included in the list by the Center for Containment of Disinformation, an entity created by President Volodymyr Zelensky with the aim of fighting what Kiev considers fake news and manipulation by Moscow.

O UOL consulted the WaybackMachine platform, which works as a kind of archive of websites on the internet, and found that, at 9:57 am yesterday, PT was still on the Ukrainian government’s list.

Another capture made by the platform at 18:13, however, no longer showed the former president on the list. The current version of the Center for Disinformation Containment list remains without Lula’s name.

On the official website of Ukraine’s body, there is no public explanation for the ex-president’s name being removed. O UOL contacted the entity, but has not yet received a response.

On Monday (25), Lula was the only Brazilian on the list of 78 people drawn up by the Ukrainian government, according to information from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The former president had been included for two reasons. The first, according to Ukraine, was because he said that Russia should lead a new world order. The second was for PT to say that Zelensky is as responsible as Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war between the two countries.

There are no records that Lula made the first statement.

“I see the president of Ukraine on television as if he were celebrating, being given a standing ovation by all parliaments (in the world). This guy is as responsible as Putin. Because in a war there is not only one to blame”, said Lula, at the beginning. May, in an interview published by Time magazine.

At the time, the PT also stated that the Ukrainian has a “a little weird” behavior.

“It seems that he is part of a show. In other words, he appears on television in the morning, in the afternoon, at night, he appears in the English parliament, in the German parliament, in the French parliament as if he were campaigning. more concerned with the negotiating table”, he said.