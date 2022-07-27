Ukrainian authorities release video of Russians bombing schools

Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of bombing at least three schools in the city of Bakmut, in the Donetsk region, amid the onslaught of Moscow troops in that area. In addition to educational institutions, dozens of residential buildings were also targets of the attacks.

In a video posted on social media, Ukrainian police say that the attacks on educational institutions took place between last Sunday (24) and today.

In the recording published on Instagram, it is possible to see the moment when schools are bombed and are visibly destroyed.

According to information from the Ukrainian authorities, dozens of buildings have been destroyed or are damaged – of these, more than 30 buildings are residential. To hit the city, the Russians used planes and surface-to-air missiles, according to local police. See the video:

Donetsk has again been targeted by Russian troops and the region has been heavily bombed, while Moscow is trying to break down Ukrainian defenses, according to the region’s head of military administration.

On local TV, Pavlo Kyrylenko declared that “there is not a single settlement in the Donetsk region that has not been bombed”. “The entire territory is under fire. The enemy is destroying civilian infrastructure,” he said.

According to Kyrylenko, Russia’s intention is to seize Bakmut as the city is seen as a gateway to the rest of the region that is still under the rule of the Ukrainian government.