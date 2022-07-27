understand the surgery that former BBB Eliezer will have to correct the problem

One of the characteristics of the ex-BBB, Eliezer during the reality show was his laughs that resembled a pig. The nasal noise, however, can occur due to a deviated septum that the artist has and prevents him from breathing better. In a post on social media, he stated that he scheduled surgery to treat the condition, as the symptoms began to interfere with his daily life.

“I always have a stuffy, runny nose. With a lot of headache. I feel like I have sinusitis,” she said.

Called Septoplasty, deviated septum surgery is considered invasive, as it requires hospitalization and general anesthesia. Before the procedure, it is also necessary to carry out blood and cardiac tests and have an evaluation made by the anesthesiologist.

However, the hospitalization period is short, not exceeding 24 hours. Usually, the patient spends the night after surgery in the hospital for observation, but depending on the clinical picture, he may be released the same day.

Specialists explain that the postoperative period is even more important than the surgery itself, as the success of the procedure depends on a well-done and respected rest, in addition to the next two months of healing. As the nose region is extremely sensitive, it can bleed very easily. Rest is important in the first few weeks, especially without intense physical effort in order to avoid bleeding.

You should also avoid excessive exposure to high temperatures, baths and hot foods, for example, as well as avoiding the sun’s rays in the first few weeks. The average healing time of nose surgery is around two months. And, of course, avoid any trauma to the region, such as bumping your nose, or getting hit during a sport. It is also recommended not to move, and not to put your hand in the region constantly.

Patients who have allergic rhinitis and rhinitis due to temperature change need to be monitored for a longer period in the postoperative period, because, as they already have this condition, it can cause irritation, inflammation, edema and even swelling, causing discomfort.

It is important to have the follow-up and maintenance of the nose with an ENT in later years to know if everything is ok, especially with the rhinitis factor.

Deviated septum

The nasal septum is a small cartilage and bone whose function is to separate the walls of the nostrils. It needs to be located right in the middle of the nose, separating one side from the other. When this septum is not straight and has some type of deviation, the individual is diagnosed with a deviated septum.

The disease is very common in Brazil, it is estimated that eight out of ten Brazilians live with the disease, with 2 million seeking some type of treatment for the disease per year.

Patients can have this deviation from birth or acquired, as a result of trauma or some blow they suffered in the nose region. There are different degrees of deviated septum, which are usually determined by the doctor treating the condition. The more crooked the patient’s nasal septum, the higher the classification of this deviation.

In most cases, the deviated septum is asymptomatic, but patients report signs such as a constantly stuffy nose, difficulty breathing, speech a little nasal, and nosebleeds easily. During sleep, you may have difficulty sleeping, in addition to snoring or making noises with your nose. Therefore, other manifestations such as poor sleep quality, irritability and constant tiredness can also be symptoms of deviated septum.

Patients with the condition are more likely to have sinusitis and/or chronic rhinitis.

Treatment

It is important to always consult a medical professional, usually the otolaryngologist, for the correct diagnosis. He is the one who will decide the best means of treatment. Surgery is not always indicated for deviated septum. In cases where the condition is just a stuffy nose or constant snoring, it can be treated with a simple daily nose wash or the use of certain medications to improve symptoms.

Now, if it causes major symptoms, such as that of former BBB Eliezer himself, that interfere with well-being such as headaches, breathing difficulties, it is important to perform the surgical procedure, called septoplasty.

Deviated septum surgery can be performed at any age, depending on the indication and the deformity it may be causing. For most people, it is recommended to operate after the growth phase, that is, after the age of 16. From there, growth has ceased, the nasal bone is already defined. In children, there are exceptions, when the deviation is so severe that it can initiate a facial deformity.