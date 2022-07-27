US military chief says China has become more dangerous

The comments come as the US redoubles its efforts to strengthen its ties with Pacific Rim nations.

The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States Armed Forces, General Mark Milley, warned during an Indo-Pacific trip that included a stop on Sunday in in Indonesia.

The general said the number of intercepts of Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region by the US and allies had increased significantly over that period. “The message is that the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, has become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his team to compile details on interactions between China and the United States. USA in the region.

Milley reported that there were Chinese intercepts by Japan, Canada, Australia, the Philippines and Vietnam. All of them, he said, saw a “statistically significant” increase in intercepts, and the number of unsafe incidents increased by “an equal proportion”.

Milley, who will meet with General Andika Perkasa, head of Indonesia’s National Defense Forces, said Pacific nations want the US military involved and engaged in the region.

“We want to work with them to develop interoperability and modernize our military collectively,” Milley said, to ensure they can “meet whatever challenge China poses.”

The comments came as the US redoubled its efforts to strengthen its ties with Pacific Rim nations as a counterweight to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region.

US military officials have also issued several warnings about the possibility of China invading Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island that Beijing views as a breakaway province. China has intensified its military provocations against Taiwan as it seeks to bully it into uniting with the mainland communist government.



CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Estadão Content