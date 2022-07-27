US Police Use Genetic Material to Solve 1980s Homicides | World

Two homicides that occurred in the state of California, in the United States, in the 1980s were recently solved with the help of genetic analysis technology.

In May 1986, 23-year-old Shannon Rose Lloyd was sexually assaulted and strangled to death in her bedroom in Garden Grove.

DNA in coffee cup leads to killer’s arrest 46 years after the crime

In 1989, 27-year-old Renne Cuevas was killed and her body was found on a road near a navy base.

The police were unable to discover, at the time, who were the perpetrators of the crimes. In 2003, the region’s police laboratory began to consider that the two murders had been committed by the same person.

In 2021, the police genetic genealogy investigation team identified a suspect, Reuben J. Smith. In 1998, he was arrested in Las Vegas for sexually assaulting a woman and trying to kill another woman.

On that occasion, he was arrested and forced to provide genetic material.

In the 1980s, he lived in the same area as Shannon and Renne. The genetic material found at the two crime scenes matches that of Reuben.

The suspect died in 1999, a year after he was arrested. He was 39 years old.

“Advances in DNA science and the work of the Genetic Investigation Unit were instrumental in solving our second homicide filed in the last 12 months,” said Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé.

He says that other old cases will have to be resolved in the future in the same way.