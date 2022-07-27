US tries to maintain unity against Russia as EU faces gas shortage

Admin 31 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

It is increasingly difficult to maintain the Moscow boycott, as the European Union has lost its main gas supplier.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Russia admits aim to oust Zelensky from Ukraine presidency

posted on 07/26/2022 06:00 (credit: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP) After admitting that Moscow intends to annex other …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved