US tries to maintain unity against Russia as EU faces gas shortage

247 – The United States is seeking to maintain a Western bloc union against Russia, reports the CNN . However, it is increasingly difficult to maintain the Moscow boycott, as the European Union has lost its main gas supplier.

A US official said the situation puts the West in “uncharted territory” when it comes to whether Europe will have enough gas to get through the winter.

The White House sent presidential global energy coordinator Amos Hochstein to Europe on Tuesday. Hochstein will travel to Paris and Brussels to discuss contingency plans with the US-EU energy task force created in March, a month ago. after the start of the war in Ukraine.

“This was our biggest fear,” the US official said.

In Europe, the impact could drive up natural gas and electricity prices.

