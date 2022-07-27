Vanderlan becomes “number two”, studies Palmeiras idol and enjoys first moment of brilliance | palm trees

At the age of 19, Vanderlan lived last Sunday his first moment as a protagonist with the Palmeiras shirt. Formed at the base of Verdão, the left-back took the chance in the starting lineup and assisted Gabriel Menino to score the winning goal by 2 to 1 against Internacional.

The repercussion was immediate. In addition to the affection of the members of the coaching staff and teammates still in the dressing room at Allianz Parque, the side received the affection of the fans at home.

– It was a very happy moment. I didn’t expect it, everyone applauded me, hugged me. This is very good, he feels more confident to make decisions on the pitch. It’s a very good group to work with – said the side, in an interview with ge.

– I arrived here at the building and found some fans in the elevator. They thanked me, congratulated me, took a picture… Very nice to be recognized. My days have been quiet, playing Playstation, working on the computer, just resting because tomorrow is training day and I have to do my best.

Today “number two” and Piquerez’s immediate reserve for the left side, according to Abel Ferreira, the young Palmeirense recognizes admiration for the Uruguayan, but off the field he studies another athlete who marked his time at the club.

– I really like Piquerez’s game. From the outside I watch a lot of Roberto Carlos’s videos. I thought it was a great side.

In Verdão since 2017, Vanderlan has collected titles at the base, including Copinha at the beginning of this season. A full-back by origin, he has already played in the defense, in the attack and jokes that he is not closed to new experiences in the professional if there is a need.

– At base I have played as a winger, as a defender, but my position is the side. I like to play as a side. But there’s no such thing, if it’s to help Palmeiras I’ll even play as a goalkeeper (laughs) – he joked.

Born in Brumado, Bahia, Vanderlan started playing football at the age of four, in a small school in his city. His first experience away from home was at age 13, when he played for Jacuipense and caught the attention of Palmeiras scouts.

With the alviverde shirt, the side won three times the Paulistão Sub-20 and won the Club World Cup Sub-17, in addition to the Copa do Brasil and the Supercup of the category. Last year, he participated in a game of the Palmeiras campaign in Libertadores.

New to the professional group alviverde, he listens to the advice of the most experienced in the group. One in particular: coach Abel Ferreira.

– I listen to my parents’ advice, I try to talk to the most experienced of the group, who have already gone through this phase. I try to follow Abel’s advice on a daily basis, he insists a lot on being better athletes as well as better men…. I try to follow the advice that Abel gives, and he trusts the process. When I saw that Palmeiras was looking for athletes in my position (in the market) I was not discouraged, I was calm. I knew that an opportunity would come and I worried about being ready for when that opportunity came. I worked hard day by day, always happy and confident, and the opportunity came and I’m managing to respond. I am really happy.

The first sequence as a starter has already earned public praise from Abel Ferreira. The coach even admitted that the winger is now the second option for the sector, with an advantage over the experienced Jorge – Uruguayan Piquerez owns the vacancy, but is recovering from muscle pain.

In high, the athlete has already been in the sights of Europe this season. The businessman Paulo Pitombeira took to the club a proposal from Monaco, from France, but the board did not accept to open negotiations. This Wednesday, he will present himself together with the group at the Football Academy, when the Palmeiras start preparing for the match against Ceará, on Saturday.

– I still haven’t had a conversation with Abel, but as he made it clear: I was number two that day. We don’t know tomorrow, next week. The dispute is very healthy between me, Jorge and Piquerez. They are great players, they help me a lot and give me tips on and off the field. That day I was number two. We’ll see from now on,” Vanderlan said.

