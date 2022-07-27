Vasco x Chapecoense: members sell out tickets in four hours | vasco

The game between Vasco and Chapecoense, next Sunday, at 4 pm, will once again have a packed São Januário. The supporters sold out in just over four hours, and the general public did not even have the opportunity to buy tickets.

The high demand is due to the debut of forward Alex Teixeira, scheduled for the game of the 22nd round of Serie B. Vasco made a request to Consórcio Maracanã to send the match at the stadium, but it was not granted. The club even thought about taking the matter to court again, but decided to play in their stadium because of the time to organize the match.

– This was obviously a game for Maracanã. It is unfortunate that 45,000 Vasco residents were prevented from attending Alex Teixeira’s debut in a stadium that also belongs to them. Let’s work to make it the last time – said the 1st vice president general of Vasco, Carlos Roberto Osório, to the ge.

The expectation of the board is that, if the game were to go to Maracanã, the 65 thousand tickets would also be sold out in a few hours, but with the opportunity for another 45 thousand fans to buy. Vasco would also have more profit from the box office, as it was in the last two games that the club played at the stadium.

This was the fastest sale to supporters only that Vasco has ever recorded. Still, almost 30,000 members didn’t even have the opportunity to try to buy the ticket. The sale to partners worked as follows:

7 star members: 10h

6 star members: 11am

5 star members: 12h

4 star members: 1pm

3 star members: 14h

At around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, tickets were sold out. 2-star and 1-star members did not have the chance to purchase tickets, as did the general public.

Flamengo and Fluminense, permissionaries of the Maracanã consortium, refused to release the stadium for the match between Vasco and Chapecoense. Once again, the conditions of the lawn were the justification for the veto.

Vasco regretted having been “prevented from using equipment that is public and that must be open and available to all the big clubs in Rio de Janeiro on equal terms”. In a statement, the club informed that the case was forwarded to the legal department, which will assess the appropriate measures.

