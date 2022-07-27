Vitinho in check at Fla and Palmeiras’ target profile

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight is Palmeiras, which monitors midfielder Bruno Tabata, who plays for Sporting. Don’t know the athlete? O UOL Esporte detailed some characteristics of the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Flamengo, on the other hand, is uncertain about the future of Vitinho, who received a proposal from Greek football and may leave the club in the coming days.

Still in South America, the soap opera involving the future of Luis Suárez finally ended: the striker “returned home” and signed with Nacional-URU, the team that formed him for football.

In European football, the local press reported that the transfer of Antony to Manchester United is increasingly difficult to happen. The reason? Ajax, the Brazilian’s team, asks for an exorbitant amount for the athlete.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Nice to meet you, Bruno Tabata!

Palmeiras returned to the market and is trying to sign Brazilian Bruno Tabata, from Sporting de Portugal. The negotiations continue between the two clubs, but the news of the proposal has already piqued the curiosity of the Palmeiras to know how he plays and what the athlete’s position is.

At 25 years old, Tabata is left-handed and has been at Sporting since 2020. He is not a team starter, but his qualities are recognized. In conversation with Lance!, Portuguese reporter Rafael Soares, from the newspaper Record, praised the Brazilian a lot, but made it clear that he is not a player with speed. “He is very skilled at working and dribbling in short spaces. He has a technical ability that is way above average. He also has a good passing ability. He can play outside, but he feels comfortable playing inside the block because of his characteristics. On the other hand, he is not a player who stands out for his speed or constant accelerations”, he said.

Cruise hires Chay…

Cruzeiro announced the hiring of attacking midfielder Chay, ex-Botafogo. The 31-year-old arrives on a loan contract until the end of the season with fixed economic rights.

Chay was also interested in Bahia, but gave preference to Cruzeiro in his transfer. The attacking midfielder tries to recover the good football played in Serie B in 2021 by Botafogo, where he was one of the most important players in the access of the carioca club.

… but you can lose Rafael Cabral

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral is in the crosshairs at Sampdoria-ITA. The club has consulted the goalkeeper’s situation and is willing to pay the termination penalty to Cruzeiro to count on the 32-year-old player, who has a contract with the celestial team until the end of 2024. UOL Esportethe value of the termination is seen by Cruzeiro as affordable for Italians.

The information about the Italian club’s interest in repatriating a player was initially disclosed by journalist Samuel Venâncio and confirmed by the report. Rafael had a spell at Sampdoria in the 2018/2019 season in which he played just four times and played for the rest of the period. The project, now, is for the player to start the team.

Vito’s future

Flamengo stars in a busy window between comings and goings. Rubro-Negro is undergoing a reformulation in the squad, and Vitinho could be another exit in the coming days. The player received an offer from the Panathinaikosfrom Greece, and awaits the definition of the carioca club.

By mutual agreement, the parties gave up the renewal and opened up to the market. The Greek team’s proposal pleased the player and Flamengo has a positive indication to finalize the negotiation. Vitinho has a contract until December and is already free to sign a pre-contract with any other club.

Will Miranda stop? What nothing!

At 37 years old, Miranda is one of São Paulo’s veterans. The defender returned to the club in March of last year and does not see retirement as something close. In an interview with “Canal do Hernan”, the defender highlighted that he does not intend to leave the fields soon and stated that he still does not think of a specific age to “hang up his boots”.

“I don’t think much about the future, I think about my present. Doing my best every day and every moment, that’s what I want to show. It doesn’t cross my mind, the day I decide will be quick. Today I think about playing football and do my best,” he said.

Packet in City?

Midfielder Lucas Paquetá has entered Manchester City’s crosshairs, according to “L’Équipe”. However, the English club only thinks about investing in hiring the athlete from the Brazilian team and Lyon in case of a possible departure from Bernardo Silva.

According to the information, the French club seeks, with Paquetá, to break the value record with the sale of a player. Currently, Tanguy Ndombélé occupies the top of the list having cost Tottenham 60 million euros (R$ 321 million) fixed and another 10 million euros (R$ 53 million) in variables.

Back home

Uruguayan star Luis Suárez has signed a five-month contract with Nacional de Montevideo, the club for which he made his professional debut in 2005, aged 18.

This afternoon, the club and player made the official announcement, and the striker has already changed his profile picture on social media. “Now yes, officially! I’m proud to wear my shirt again at Nacional. Thank you all for your support, see you soon”, wrote the star. The expectation is that the striker is ready to face Atlético-GO for the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, next Tuesday (2).

Complicated situation

Ajax raised the amount charged to Manchester United by Antony and makes it difficult for the Brazilian to leave this transfer window, according to the “Daily Mail”. The Dutch, who previously asked for 68 million pounds (R$ 438 million), now demand 84 million pounds (R$ 541 million).

After Ajax’s victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly held last Tuesday, Alfred Schreuder, coach of the Dutch club, stressed his desire to continue counting on the number 11 in the squad.