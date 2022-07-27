Vivo opens photovoltaic plants in Lagarto and Itabaiana

Vivo opens this week, in partnership with Grupo Gera, two solar plants in the distributed generation model, in the municipalities of Lagarto and Itabaiana. Together, they will produce 860 MWh/year and supply the company’s 280 consumer units in the region. The initiative is part of Vivo’s project to implement 85 solar, hydro and biogas plants throughout Brazil, 33 of which are already in operation. For the Northeast, 13 plants are planned, seven of which are already in operation, considering the new launches.

The Itabaiana plant is located on Highway 235, in Sítio Vermelho, and the Lagarto plant, on Highway SE-270, near the village of Boieiro. Considering the construction and operation stages, they together produce 141 jobs. In the distributed generation model, the energy produced in the plants is injected into the network of the local utility, in this case, Energisa, and is transformed into credits for use by the consumer company.

In addition to contributing to the environment as it is renewable and low-impact, distributed generation helps to alleviate the distribution system and reduces costs, inefficiencies and transmission losses. benefits for people, companies and the planet, as renewable energy also contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions and helps to contain global warming, which generates climate change and environmental imbalance.

Renewable energy

Present in the lives of millions of Brazilians, with more than 112 million accesses to fixed and mobile services across the country, Vivo is also an important consumer of energy. Its consumption is already 100% renewable, since November 2018, and comes from distributed generation, the Free Energy Market and the acquisition of renewable production certificates, the I-RECs (International Renewable Energy Certificates), in this case, from wind power.

The expansion of DG throughout Brazil marks the company’s commitment to sustainable development and contributes to changing the energy matrix, since the plants in DG will be 61% solar-sourced, 30% water-sourced (small hydroelectric plants), and 9% biogas. In their entirety, they will produce more than 711,000 MWh/year, enough energy to supply a city with up to 320,000 inhabitants.

Vivo also works intensively in energy efficiency initiatives to reduce consumption. Its energy efficiency programs resulted in savings of 62.38 GWh in 2021 alone. Signatory to agreements and institutions that promote clean and conscious energy consumption, such as RE100 (companies committed to achieving 100% renewable energy in their consumption for operations ), the company looks to the future. It follows the environmental challenge of the Telefónica group to reduce energy consumption per unit of traffic by 90% by 2025, compared to 2015 and remain with 100% electricity generated from renewable sources.

Vivo Corporate Communication