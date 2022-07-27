Washington Post, which backed Biden, signals president’s departure

Candidate supporter of Joe Biden to the White House in 2020, the newspaper Washington Post published an article with harsh criticism of the now president of the United States. Written by journalist Steven Isenberg, the text titled “Get Out, Joe, Get Out” asks the Democrat not to run for re-election in 2024.

According to the article, this would be the best alternative for the left not to lose the legislative elections. This year, the US Congress will be renewed. The latest opinion polls show the Republican Party leading the race for both houses, which would further weaken the Executive.

Withdrawing from running for executive will give Biden “new freedom,” which would allow him to say with “absolute conviction that every ounce of his energy, focus and political capital will be devoted to meeting the nation’s immediate needs.”

“The conspiracy and politicking of Democrats aspiring to the presidency has already begun,” the text notes. “Unless Biden announces that he is not running for re-election, this silent campaign against him will intensify.”

The article maintains that Biden is a “lame duck”: “The president is seen as an old man, more fragile, less persuasive — even when he says the right things.”

Washington Post endorsed Biden’s candidacy

On September 28, 2020, the newspaper spoke out in favor of Biden to the White House. “Fortunately, to topple President Trump in 2020, voters do not need to lower their standards,” the editorial began. “The Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, is exceptionally well qualified, by character and experience, to face the daunting challenges the nation will face over the next four years.”

