Watch the trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

Ties will be broken as family and business collide in the new season, which premieres Aug.

THE STARZPLAYSTARZ’s international premium streaming platform, has released the main poster and trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit crime drama PowerBook III: Raising Kanan, which opens on August 14. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays on the STARZPLAY platform in all of its territories in Europe, Latin America and Japan, and on all STARZ platforms in the US and Canada.

Set in the early 1990s, the third series in the “Power” universe tells the origin story of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. . The series stars MeKai Curtis as the lead and Tony winner Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary,” “The Hunger Games” franchise) as her mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

At the beginning of season two, Raquel Thomas has control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is on the run. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s enduring secret, even more uncertain of his past. Kanan seeks the truth as Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Lou-Lou has other plans revolving around his bankrupt record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his personal project get in the way of his expansion. Though Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father he never was. The bonds that unite this family are unraveling, but Raq will stop at nothing to keep them together.

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the cast also includes Omar Epps (“House,” “Love and Basketball”), London Brown (“Ballers”), Malcolm Mays (“Them,” “Snowfall”), Hailey Kilgore (“Amazing Stories”). ”), Joey Bada$$ (“Two Distant Strangers”) and Shanley Caswell (“The Conjuring”) and Antonio Ortiz (“High Fidelity”, “The Sinner”).

Sascha Penn returns as creator and showrunner and will continue as executive producer alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp. The “Power” series are produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her End of Episode production company; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, for Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich of End of Episode are also executive producers. Kevin Fox also serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

