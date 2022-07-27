We weren’t expecting this! Odair Hellmann could end up in Serie B giant

After ending his career in Arab football, Odair Hellmann is ready to resume his work in Brazilian football. With that, the former Inter coach has been tipped to take over Vasco da Gama, who fired Maurício Souza last weekend after Cruzmaltino’s defeat to Vila Nova.

The carioca club occupies the fourth place in the second place and fights not to run the risk of leaving the classification zone to Serie A. In this way, the name of Odair pleases not only the club, but also the top hats of 777 Partners, the company that will assume the management of the club next season.

If speculations are confirmed, Odair will work with Paulo Bracks, who took over the direction of the team last week. In this way, two ex-colorados would be ahead of Vasco and would fight with Grêmio for the first positions of Series B.

The information was found by Globo Esporte and realizes that there are already conversations for the outcome. After leaving Inter, Odair orchestrated Fluminense in a great run in 2020, work that took him to Al Wasl, where he stayed for two seasons.

For now, Papito has not commented on the matter, nor has the Vasco board. However, the Cruzmaltinos accelerate the process, since the moment on the Hill is not good.