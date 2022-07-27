What are the most urgent changes in the Atlantic? Cuca responds

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Cuca v Atltico with solid defense, but wait for attack evolution

The squad is still strong, but the football presented by Atltico clearly fell under the command of coach “El Turco” Mohamed. What are the most urgent changes in team behavior? Who answered the question was the newly-hired Cuca, officially presented by Galo this Tuesday (26).

Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic

At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Ademir was hired by Atl
Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned from employment
Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense in
Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atl
Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January.
Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April.
Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April.
Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April.
Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Without a club since leaving Shenzen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atl
Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico

Cuca believes that Atletico’s most evident need is the evolution of offensive performance. In the coach’s assessment, tactical balance is directly responsible for good results.

“Game by game. Rooster today has a solid defense, second or third best, if I’m not mistaken. We can improve a little on the front, but we’ll look for balance. Whenever you look for that, you get close to good results. Sunday (against Corinthians) was a great game. The team had the opportunity to make the second and ended up taking it, because they played with another great team, which has great players. This all has to be taken into account”, he analyzed.

“In the midst of these competitions, I have three or four free weeks. They are essential to work. Without time, it is reduced to videos. In the different practice, you stop, correct, arrange as you want. ideas to make a very consistent team”, he added.

What is the deadline for the changes in the Atltico?

In 2021, at the beginning of the season, Cuca asked for ten days of “patience” from Atltico fans so that the team could function the way it would like – and they did. In his third spell at Galo, the coach prefers not to set a deadline, but believes he has an “advantage” as he already knows the characteristics of 80% of the squad.

“I don’t have a deadline to know how long it will take, because I don’t know what we’re going to present in the first game. Let’s wait. Let’s work well, put ideas into practice, see the acceptance of the squad. I have to respect the characteristic of This is an advantage I have here: I already know the characteristic of 80% of the squad, what they can do. This is a big step that we already have, which I didn’t have last year. Who knows, things will be faster”, he projected.

Cuca’s re-debut at the Atlético’s technical command will take place at 4 pm on Sunday (31), against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. The match will be valid for the 20th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

