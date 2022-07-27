What is the Suwalki corridor, considered NATO’s ‘Achilles’ heel’

Soldiers in the Suwalki corridor

Credit, Getty Images

A small strip of land between Lithuania and Poland is the newest focus of tensions between Russia and the NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Western military alliance).

This is the Suwalki corridor, a region about 70 km long that connects Belarus — Moscow’s main ally — to Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave in Europe.

European Union (EU) sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine prevent Russia from transporting some of its goods to Kaliningrad using the corridor.

Some analysts warn that the area could become one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first targets if he decides to expand the war in Ukraine into open confrontation with NATO.

