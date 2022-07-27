White House says call between Biden and Xi should discuss Taiwan, Ukraine

By Alexandra Alper and Michael Martina and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Tensions over Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be topics of discussion in a phone conversation expected this week between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. said the White House on Tuesday.

White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a news conference that the economic dispute between the two countries should also be a topic of discussion, which is expected this week, as Biden said on Monday. -fair.

It will be the fifth call between the two leaders and comes as China gives the Biden administration stronger warnings against a possible visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to democratic Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

“Everything from the tensions around Taiwan to the war in Ukraine, as well as how best to manage the competition between the two nations, certainly in the economic sphere,” Kirby said of the topics to be discussed.

“It’s a call that was made a long time ago and already has a pretty robust agenda of things for these two leaders to talk about,” he said.

Under its “One China” policy, the United States has no official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself. The White House quickly reiterated that this position has not changed, despite speculation about a possible trip by Pelosi.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Michael Martina and Alexandra Alper)