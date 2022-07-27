Who is to blame for the Grey’s Anatomy deaths? Go behind the scenes of the series · TV News

Over the course of 18 seasons, Grey’s Anatomy has provoked several tears from fans over the deaths of characters such as Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). Officially, the show’s writers are to blame for these creative decisions. However, behind the scenes, Krista Vernoff, the current showrunner of the story, is the one who has the power to say who lives and who dies.

To understand this “divine power” of Krista, it is necessary to take a step back and observe how the process of creating the series works. Beto Skubs, a Brazilian who is part of the Grey’s Anatomy writing team, details this step by step TV news.

“At the beginning of the season, we do a thing we call a story camp, where all the writers get together to start mapping out the ideas for the season. We have a direction from the showrunner, from the editor-in-chief, but it’s the moment when everyone comes and brings ideas. For example, Owen [Kevin McKidd] ended last season here and where do we want him to end up at the end of this season? We do that with all the characters, then we break it down into smaller pieces,” explains Skubs.

In season 18, one of the plots covered was the research of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) in search of a cure for Parkinson’s. “This story is based on a real plot, it has been licensed, it has research. Let’s count it. So what characters do we have to create? This one and that one. When we have this planned in a general way, we start to break it into smaller pieces, until we get to a time when: ‘Okay, in episode 1, there has to be such a thing’”, exemplifies the screenwriter.

Because it’s a procedural series, which has a new clinical case every week, each episode is scripted along with that story. “Often, the medical plot starts with the character who is going to go through such things. What medical history can match this? Then, the medical team suggests things, the team brings these ideas, and we put them together to get an idea of ​​the episode”, teaches Skubs.

“When we have this idea more or less assembled, the writer of this episode writes the melodica [jargão que dá nome ao esqueleto de uma obra], then we started doing the process for the second episode. The schedule comes back, everyone reads it, writes it down, then the screenwriter will write the script, and we start to schedule the second episode, and so on. Every moment has three or four episodes in different stages of production, from conception to post-production,” he details.

Identity of the ‘killer’

Skubs wrote the 14th episode of the 18th season, titled Road Trippin. In the plot, a Brazilian family went to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in search of medical care for their teenage daughter, who was facing a heart problem. The young woman was operated on and managed to survive.

Asked by the report, Skubs opens up the game and admits that, if he wanted, he could have killed the character: “The process is collaborative, but I answer to the showrunner and the editor-in-chief. What they decide, that’s what goes. That said, me and everyone else in the room has the freedom to say, ‘I think it could be this or that.’

The stories that were in my episode were the way I imagined it, but I could have suggested, ‘Oh, what if she dies?’. Everything is discussed collectively. If everyone agrees, cool. Otherwise, there is the person who makes the decision.

One of the conflicts of the current season was the crisis at Gray Sloan, which caused the Board of Medicine to be called and put the hospital on probation.

“So this is already scaling from the first few episodes. When it comes to my episode, I ask whoever is up there: ‘What are the things we need to have here?’ The Medical Council person has to show up first. So let’s create this character, I created it,” he comments.

“That has consequences for the next episode, it’s going to be done according to what’s been done before or what’s planned to happen in a larger arc. We know, more or less, the parts that are needed in each episode, but those blocks are small. What takes up the most space in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy is the medical stories”, reinforces Skubs.

The last episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be shown this Tuesday (26), from 21 pm, on Sony Channel. The series is renewed for a 19th season.