Who wants to marry Chris Evans, Captain America? – Vogue

Actor Chris Evans said he wants to find love for life (Photo: Getty Images)

A recent statement by actor Chris Evans, Captain America, caused a real stir on Brazilian social media: at 41, he stated that his biggest focus at the moment is to find a love for life.

After dating some of the most beautiful and famous women in the world, such as actress Jessica Biel, the heartthrob revealed, in an interview about his new film, that his focus at the moment is to find a partner for life: “I love what I do. It’s great. I put my all into it. But in terms of trying to find someone you can really dedicate yourself to… Maybe it’s about trying to find someone you want to spend your life with. Yeah, so maybe that’s it. “

In a way, it’s comforting to know that one of the most desirable men in the world also feels needy and seeks a lifelong love, isn’t it? Many Brazilian women reacted with passionate little hearts, putting themselves as candidates to take the place of the actor’s lifelong partner.

“I have a lot of dreams. I ditch them all to become a housewife and mother of Chris Evans’ children. It’s just him talking…” “How sad my God, there is only one Chris Evans in this world”. Some men also joked: “If it’s hard for Captain America, imagine for me.”

Jokes aside, the repercussion of such a seemingly banal line can reveal the feminine desire to be a special woman in the life of her “prince charming”, who doesn’t even need to be as handsome, rich and famous as Chris Evans.

You must have heard two popular phrases in our culture: the Brazilian man wants to be the first in a woman’s life; Brazilian women, on the other hand, want to be the only one in a man’s life. Just open a women’s magazine and read testimonials from celebrities about their boyfriends and husbands. Or listen to the female love stories I’ve been researching for over thirty years: “He makes me feel like I’m the most special woman in the world”; “He always says that he is and will always be faithful, that I am the only one in his life”; “He says I’m the great love of his life”; “It’s the first time in his life he’s said ‘I love you’ to someone.”

Paradoxically, this is also what the “others” I interviewed say, to justify the role of lover of a married man. “I’m the one. He’s only with his wife out of obligation. The real ‘other’ is her. I’m number one. I’m the true companion, in bed and in life. He’s faithful to me.”

In my research, men say that “there are a lot of women available to have sex and date”, of all physical types, ages, professions, nationalities. The internet has made everything even easier. Just one click. However, despite the apparent ease, they claim that they want to find a special, unique woman, one that will make them give up on conquering all the women in the world. The interesting and unforgettable woman, as they emphasize, is not easy to find.

How to be an interesting and unforgettable woman in a world where love and sex are considered disposable? For the men I researched, there is an essential characteristic to be considered an interesting and unforgettable woman: she must arouse admiration and teach them to be a better man, to be the best version of her.

She’s not necessarily the prettiest, youngest, or sexiest. Interesting and unforgettable, for them, is: “My wife, she is the most remarkable woman of my entire life, she taught me everything I know about myself”; “My girlfriend, she made me a much better man”, “My ex-wife, she was, is and will forever be my one true love. She IS the person I admire most in the world”.

Although men are extremely thrifty when talking about their desires and dreams, some were open in my research, such as a 35-year-old systems analyst who is married to a 50-year-old lawyer: “I had many conflicted, childish, immature relationships until I found the woman of my life, the woman I always dreamed of living with my whole life. It’s definitely because she’s more mature than the boring, clingy girls I’ve dated. It’s the first time I’ve felt completely in love. She’s worried about the age difference, but I don’t see her age. She is playful, intelligent, friend, companion, affectionate. She’s the smartest and most interesting woman I’ve met in my life. With her, I am the best version of myself.”

Freud said that there is a big question that he has not been able to answer, despite many decades of research into the female soul: After all, what does a woman want? I believe that many Brazilian women would easily answer this question: to be special, unique, unforgettable. Behind this desire may be the fear of being ignored, invisible, just one more among so many other women. Being interesting and unforgettable could protect them from social invisibility and a lack of recognition of their own worth, power and importance as a woman.

It seems to be increasingly difficult to become an interesting and unforgettable woman in a society characterized by hedonistic consumption, where love relationships are treated as fragile, available and disposable commodities. However, proof that romantic love resists the profound social transformations of recent decades, many women and men continue to nurture this ideal.

Do you consider yourself – or are you considered – an interesting, unique, special and unforgettable woman? Would you also like to be the lifelong love of Chris Evans?