Why is Olivia Rodrigo no longer the protagonist of “High School Musical”?

Olivia Rodrigo is, without a doubt, the biggest name among all the protagonists of “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”and now, the singer and actress had to leave the status of protagonist of the production of Disney+, appearing more like “guest”. But why?

The answer to that question is simple: the success of Olivia Rodrigo. Although she has not left the series completely, the actress and singer has much less screen time in the third season and has lost her status as the protagonist of the production.

The issue was widely discussed in the press and among fans, as olivia have a contract with “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical” for two more years.

Olivia Rodrigo in “High School Musical”

Who watched the first two seasons of “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”you know well that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the main characters. In the first season of the series, playing Nini Salazar-Roberts, oliviawas even chosen (in the school play) as Gabriella Montezoriginally performed by Vanessa Hudgens in the original franchise films.

The relationship in fiction with Ricky Bowenplayed by Joshua Bassettalso came out of fiction and olivia became involved with the actor in a somewhat troubled relationship, which inspired even the singer’s biggest success, the song “Driver’s License”.

At the end of the second season, with Olivia Rodrigo already successful in his music career, Nini takes an important step in his life and appears contacting a music producer.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Desire

In an interview for the British newspaper The Guardian in 2021, Olivia Rodrigo confirmed that it is linked to the cast of “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical” until season 4 (if he hasn’t had his contract renegotiated), but that he wants to focus on his music career outside of the series.

For her, finding time to dedicate herself to both is really difficult and so her involvement in the production of Disney+ will be less until the moment she officially leaves the series.

“I think it’s really hard to divide time between the two [coisas] and there are few artists who do that effectively, because acting is all about being a good liar and presenting a believable version of yourself, and being a songwriter is the complete opposite. It’s like, here are my deepest, darkest secrets and I want you to get to know me intimately.”

the third season of “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical” premiered on Disney+ this Wednesday (27).