Wild monkey attacks terrorize Japanese city, prompt police to take exceptional measures

japanese macaque

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Police do not know whether attacks are being carried out by a wild monkey or by several

Japanese police are using tranquilizer guns to stem a wave of attacks by wild monkeys that terrorize residents.

In recent weeks, 42 people have been injured in the city of Yamaguchi — including children and the elderly.

Wild monkeys are common in many Japanese cities, but attacks are rare.

“It’s rare to see so many attacks in such a short period of time,” said a city official. “Initially, only children and women were attacked. Recently, elderly people and adult men have also been targeted.”

