Wild monkey attacks terrorize Japanese city, prompt police to take exceptional measures

26 July 2022

Japanese police are using tranquilizer guns to stem a wave of attacks by wild monkeys that terrorize residents.

In recent weeks, 42 people have been injured in the city of Yamaguchi — including children and the elderly.

Wild monkeys are common in many Japanese cities, but attacks are rare.

“It’s rare to see so many attacks in such a short period of time,” said a city official. “Initially, only children and women were attacked. Recently, elderly people and adult men have also been targeted.”

Earlier this month, the police tried to create special patrols and use booby traps, but both attempts failed.

Authorities are also unsure whether the attacks are the work of a single monkey or several.

Victims’ injuries range from scratches to bites to the legs, hands, neck and belly.

A four-year-old girl was scratched after a monkey broke into an apartment. In another episode, a monkey invaded a kindergarten classroom.

Some residents have reported several break-ins into their homes through sliding doors or open windows.

“I heard crying coming from downstairs and I ran downstairs,” a father told Japanese media. “That’s when I saw a monkey on top of my son.”

This species of wild monkeys was once considered vulnerable, but recently their numbers have increased. They are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as a species of “least concern”.

However, this increase in the number of the species “has triggered serious conflicts between people and apes”, according to research by the University of Yamagata.

Today, wild apes and humans live closer together, and this has exacerbated conflicts, according to the study. Changing cultural attitudes towards apes, changes in human behavior and changes in forest environments are also contributing factors.