Will IPTV services be blocked by Anatel? Can Brazilians who use the sign be arrested?

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) remains strong against piracy in Brazil. According to members of the Agency, as of 2023 a new enforcement strategy will be in place against IPTV services. In short, Anatel should start blocking such services automatically, without even needing an injunction in court.

According to Anatel’s inspection superintendent, Hermano Tercius, it is likely that the definition of the “administrative blockade” strategy will take place in the first half of next year. Next, learn more about.

Blocking IPTV services

In short, this action should allow the broadband operator to take down IP and DNS addresses without the need for a court order. In other words, it will only need the command of the Ancine and Anatel regulatory agencies. Such an action would change the current logistics that require a court order to be initiated, which drastically delays the blocking process.

This gains even more strength with the support of the Brazilian Association of Pay-TV (ABTA). This is because, according to Jonas Antunes, director of the entity, this is a very important strategy to combat piracy of audiovisual content.

Finally, information attests that Anatel, with the support of the Civil Police through Operation 404, has been able to strongly combat piracy in Brazil since 2019. Last year alone, for example, about 3 million irregular products were seized. Among the main ones, stand out the TV Box boxes, in addition to cell phones, chargers and wireless headphones.

See too: IPTV websites and apps are being taken down by the Police; Can pirate signal users go to jail?

Stay in!

Namely, IPTV is the name that suggests the transmission of a TV signal via IP protocol; that is, over the Internet. It is, therefore, the same television content transmission service, but instead of using radio signals (open network), cable or satellite signals, the whole process is done through broadband connections, where the IP captures the signal. source and relays it to users.

Finally, to have access to TV channels over the internet, the user needs to have a video player compatible with IPTV lists, which are lists of addresses of TV channels, whether open or subscription. Having it, the user will be able to watch through the computer, cell phone or other connected devices.

However, the issue of IPTV technology with piracy concerns not its existence itself, but the sharing of paid channel lists freely on forums and groups. So, be careful when purchasing such services.

Best Legalized TV Box in Brazil

Finally, it is important to be aware as there are many options released by Anatel. That is, they are available options that respect all legal procedures.

But then, here we go: after all, what are the best legal BOX TVs right now?

Check out five options available now:

Xiaomi Mi Box S: Android TV with a good connection;

Multilaser PC001: digital converter option with Android;

Apple TV 4K: from the world’s largest technology company for your TV;

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: the most basic option for those who want a good device;

Google Chromecast: the most famous alternative among the simplest.

See too: Parabolic Kit is available free of charge: Request installation