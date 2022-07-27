With Arão starting, Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe loses at home and is eliminated from the Champions League

The situation is not easy for Jorge Jesus at the beginning of his work at Fenerbahce. The Turkish team was defeated by Dynamo Kiev, from Ukraine, 2-1, at home, in the preliminary round of the Champions League, and said goodbye to the competition. The duel featured the steering wheel William Arãoex-Flamengo, among the holders.

It was Fener’s second official match of the season. The first one was exactly the one against Dynamo, in Kiev, with a 0-0 draw. In the game in Turkey, the Ukrainians opened the scoring with Buyalskyi, in the beginning of the second half. Fenerbahçe had a player sent off and a penalty, wasted by the Ecuadorian Enner Valencia, in the 25th minute of the final stage, and only looked for a draw with the Hungarian defender Attila Szalai, in the 43rd minute.

In extra time, the duel was decided with a goal from full-back Oleksandr Karavev, six minutes from the end, which decreed the elimination of Fenerbahçe. It is the second time in three years that Jorge Jesus has been eliminated in the Champions League preliminaries; in 2020-21, he, coaching Benfica, was beaten by PAOK, by Abel Ferreira – who, a few weeks later, would agree with Palmeiras.

The match featured well-known names on the field on the Fener side. The main one was the steering wheel. William Arão, ex-Flamengo, who was hired by the Turkish club at the request of Mister. Others, like the Ecuadorian forward Enner Valenciathe sock Lincolnex-Grêmio, and the Portuguese forward Mistsurveyed in Botafogo, participated in parts of the game, without much positive emphasis.

Eliminated from the Champions League, Fenerbahçe will still play in the final phase of the Europa League preliminaries in the coming weeks. The team’s next game of the season will be against Ümraniyespor, in the opening of the 2022-23 season of the Turkish Championship, on Friday of the next week (5th of August), at home.