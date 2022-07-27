With Arão’s failure, Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe is eliminated from the Champions League in the pre-stage

Just like when he coached Benfica, coach Jorge Jesus saw his participation in the Champions League come to an end earlier than expected. That’s because Fenerbahçe was eliminated from the tournament still in the pre stage, this Wednesday, after being defeated by 2 to 1 to Dynamo Kiev, inside Turkey.

Dynamo’s goal was scored by Buyalskyy Vitaly, in the 12th minute of the second half. Interestingly, in a bid in which another former Flamengo athlete took part: Willian Arão. The former red-black midfielder failed in the bid, not following the rise of the scorer in the move that decreed the elimination of Jorge Jesus’ team. Aaron started the match and played for 90 minutes.

To complete the dramatic contours, Fenerbahçe even had a penalty in their favor, which ended up wasted by another reinforcement. Colombian Enner Valencia took a shot in the middle of the goal and allowed goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan to save. Before, Yuksek would still be expelled.

The match was also marked by the provocative shouts of the Fenerbahçe fans, who extolled Russian President Vladimir Putin after the goal scored by the Ukrainian opponent.

Near the end, the Turks still tied with Szalai. But in extra time, Karavaev scored the goal of the Ukrainian classification in the final stretch of the second half, when the match was heading to penalties.

After drawing 0-0 in the first leg, the 1-0 score qualified Dynamo Kiev, which advanced to the third qualifying round for the Champions League. Now the Ukrainians will face Sturm Graz, from Austria, in the next phase.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, will try their luck in the Europa League. Jorge Jesus’ team will enter the second preliminary stage of the tournament, two playoffs from the group stage. The opponent will be Slovácko, from the Czech Republic.