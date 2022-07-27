With high technology, the great-grandson of a hunter becomes a rescue for jaguars in the Pantanal – 07/27/2022

Diego Viana, 33, is the leader of a jaguar conservation project in Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul. To protect them, he combines state-of-the-art inventions and good old-fashioned prose with farmers and riverside dwellers.

His attitude is a turning point in the family’s direction. The great-grandfather was a hunter and took care of Mané Bravo. The ancestor’s stories were told as adventures at family gatherings, but the future veterinarian felt uncomfortable listening to them. The years passed, Diego grew up, traveled, studied large animals around the world and returned to the city where he was born with the mission to protect the legendary and imposing jaguar in the Pantanal.

The veterinarian works for the Instituto Homem Pantaneiro (IHP), created 20 years ago to protect the fauna, flora and preservation of the Pantanal culture. The institute is responsible for 300 thousand hectares, between partner farms and private reserves on the border with Bolivia. The displacement to the jaguars is done in small motor boats or in small planes. Since 2016, 111 jaguars have been mapped by the NGO in Serra do Amolar, or more than 8 animals per 100 km². The number of species is high, but the encounter with a jaguar, as jaguars are also known, is not so easy to occur.

“We always have a little luck”, says Diego. First, veterinarians and biologists make journeys of up to two weeks to install cameras where jaguars often roam. The location is chosen because of vestiges that are imperceptible to a layperson, such as the feline footprints, and with the technical knowledge of the territory to calculate where they can get food according to the time of year, based on reports from residents and the depth of the rivers. and flooded areas.

Diego Viana inspects a feline’s foot in the Serra do Amolar region, in the Pantanal; location is on the border with Bolivia and home to the jaguar Image: Vagno Valencio/Disclosure

With the cameras installed, the snare traps are positioned to painlessly trap the feline’s paw. That’s where luck comes in. According to Diego, the jaguar can avoid the trap, and a tapir or an anteater can accidentally get tangled up, which will require more days or weeks of work.

If it is a jaguar, it is necessary to find it within 40 minutes to reduce the stress of the situation. The method of sedation is still traditional. A blowgun blown by a veterinarian injects the tranquilizer dart. In about five minutes, the jaguar is out for veterinary analysis.

Joujou jaguar is monitored by Diego; name is a tribute paid to the indigenous Guató who works at the institution Image: Playback/Facebook

There are fundamental similarities and differences between the hunters of the past – like Diego’s great-grandfather – and the capture for protection that go beyond keeping the big animals alive. The two know how to recognize the feline’s “burrow”, a kind of vocalization that sounds like a chainsaw and reveals whether it is a female or male jaguar.

Diego does not use prey as bait to attract them, he does not deposit food at certain points in the forest, nor does he use dogs to sniff out and frighten jaguars (a common practice among jaguars). The objective is to avoid excessive interference that could cause the animal too much stress.

The high technology of the Pantanal

When they are captured, the jaguars receive a collar that emits a GPS signal to be monitored by Diego and the institute’s staff. The device is imported from the United States and costs more than R$ 20 thousand. For now, there are only two collars in operation. The goal is to reach 20 necklaces, which would cost R$ 400 thousand, money that the IHP does not yet have.

The tracker is light in relation to the jaguar’s weight and doesn’t bother you—it’s like a house cat with a collar. The battery lasts for a year and sends out one last locating signal before falling, alone, from the animal’s neck. (A collar was donated by singer Luan Santana, who did not publicly announce the donation.) Displacement information is essential for detecting where jaguars move and why.

The killing of the species is still common in the Pantanal. Between June and July, two jaguars were found dead on the banks of the Paraguay River, in the institution’s area. In the region, the animal is usually blamed for the death of oxen and cows, even without having had anything to do with the case. “There are cases of cows getting bogged down, bitten by snakes and the bill can go to the guinea fowl. Has it disappeared? They say it was the jaguar”, says Diego.

Jaguar in the barracks

With the advancement of the city, environmental degradation and climate change, jaguars can stop in places where even they wouldn’t want to be. In July, Diego rescued a jaguar in the bathroom of an army barracks. The highway that connects Corumbá to Campo Grande tends to cause thousands of jaguars to be run over every year.

To avoid accidental contact and predation by livestock, the team developed a low-voltage, low-intensity electric fence to repel jaguars from entering farms. In one of them, in the municipality of Miranda (MS), the number of dead cattle fell from 930 per year in 2016 to 220 in 2017.

Diego in search of a tracked jaguar collar GPS signal in the Pantanal Image: Reproduction

The fires in 2020, which killed 17 million animals (the city of São Paulo has about 11 million inhabitants), spurred the creation of a monitoring system by cameras with artificial intelligence capable of detecting sources of smoke from kilometers away. The devices are charged with solar energy and installed in mountainous regions of the Pantanal. It is additional protection for jaguars, who were also injured and killed by the fires.

Another strategy is a light repellent installed in communities — a kind of flashing light that scares the animal away. Both methods are the result of studies carried out with big cats in Asia and South America.

“But the best strategy we did on the farm was to train [as pessoas]”, says the veterinarian. The project is paid for with money from large companies and donations from individuals.

In addition to the scientific study, Diego calculates that he has given environmental education classes to more than six thousand people. From time to time, he travels through communities and farms in the Pantanal to tell his own story: a different narrative than the one he heard as a child. In the new version, jaguars live.

