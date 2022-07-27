With problems, Lisca outlines Santos to face Fluminense

With problems in the defense, coach Lisca outlined Santos to face Fluminense next Monday (1), in Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Without Alex, Luiz Felipe and Maicon, all in the medical department, and Eduardo Bauermann, suspended, Lisca put Derick (20 years old) and Jair (17 years old), both under-20, in today’s team (27). Yalle completed the activity.

The lineup was: João Paulo, Madson, Jair, Derick and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo. During technical training, changes were made.

Alex (ankle sprain), Luiz (thigh pain) and Maicon (calf injury) are not ruled out, but they need to race against time. Maicon, in cleats, was in the transition with physical preparation. Luiz Felipe, tennis player, worked on the field with physiotherapy. Alex, with a very swollen ankle, is waiting for improvement to train in the field.

Maicon and Sandry started to warm up. The duo trains in their boots, but the defender is still a doubt for the match against Flu pic.twitter.com/d2sMVLzywz — Gabriela Arantes Brino (@gabbsbrino) July 27, 2022

Midfielder Sandry, recovering from a thigh injury, trained with Maicon and also has a chance to face Fluminense. Striker Rwan sprained his ankle yesterday (26) and stayed at the CT. Apparently it’s nothing serious and he can be available on Monday. Striker Allanzinho took a hit and left the activity earlier today. Lucas Pires, undergoing treatment for a knee injury, was in physical therapy.

Defender Zabala and attacking midfielder Weslley Patati, who had been training with Lisca, will play for the under-20 today against Ferroviária, for the Campeonato Paulista in the category.

Intense training

Lisca opened the entire training session to the press. Journalists saw how the coach actively participates. He instructed at all times and runs along with the players.

Lisca commanded today a technical-tactical training in a reduced space. With four posts, the objective was to recover the ball and reverse the game to the other field. At the time of the post-loss, Lisca and her assistants shouted: “Transita” or “Sai” at the top of their lungs.

Before this move, Lisca talked for about half an hour with the cast. The reduced field activity lasted about an hour.