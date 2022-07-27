Woman is hit by drone during show and needs to undergo procedure, in DF | Federal District

A 31-year-old woman needed to undergo a procedure with a surgeon after being hit by a drone during a concert at the Setor de Clubes Sul, in the Federal District. The case happened last Saturday (23), at the Na Praia festival.

THE TV GloboNathália Nina said that she noticed that the drone was flying low, she moved away from the equipment a few times, but was still hit (see details below). Because of the wound near the eye, doctors recommended that the vet undergo the operation.

In a statement, Grupo R2, responsible for the festival, said that the drone was operated by the band that was performing at the time of the accident. The company also said that the group was not authorized to operate the flight and that it provided assistance to the victim (see full below).

The band Mingana Que Eu Gosto declared to be “dismayed and sad” with the situation and says that it sought to assist the victim. “During the filming of our show, the drone we hired lost its signal and hit a person. We need to emphasize that we hired a qualified professional with experience and adequate equipment”, says the group, in a note.

2 of 3 Because of the injuries, the veterinarian had to undergo surgery — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Because of the injuries, the veterinarian had to undergo surgery – Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

To the report, Nathália said that she was watching the show when she noticed that the drone was flying low. “We changed places three times. We were more or less in the direction of some decorative palm trees from the event, because we would go a little out of the flight path”, said the vet.

She said that even so, she could not escape the equipment. “I saw the drone colliding with this tree and coming towards my face. I still had the reflex to lower my head, but it caught my face”, remembers Nathália.

Then the vet says that a lot of blood started to come out of the wound. “I was evaluated by three doctors, who thought it was better for me to go through the procedure with the plastic surgeon, as it is a very sensitive area that could affect aesthetics as well,” she said.

3 of 3 Drone flying over — Photo: Pixabay/Pexels Drone flying over — Photo: Pixabay/Pexels

According to the rules of the National Aviation Agency (Anac), equipment above 250 grams must be registered and certified by the agency.

The pilot must be over 18 years old. There is no need for a license for aircraft up to 25 kg. In addition, according to the rules, it is necessary to maintain a minimum distance of 30 meters of buildings and facilities.

Anac determines a distance of 30 meters from people who have not agreed to be flown over, with the exception of public security agencies.

What those involved say

“About the accident last Saturday, July 23, Grupo R2, responsible for the Na Praia Festival, regrets what happened and informs that the drone was not operated by the organizers of the event, but by an outsourced company hired by a musical group that performed at the venue without having been authorized by the production to use it, since there is no permission for attractions to use the equipment to capture images during the presentation.

Grupo R2 sympathizes with the victim and informs that as soon as it was informed of what happened at the event, it provided assistance, taking her by ambulance to the DF Star Hospital and providing all the necessary assistance, even though the equipment was not the responsibility of the company.”

Mingana band I like

“We from the Mingana group were devastated by what happened. During the filming of our show, the drone we hired lost the signal and hit a person. We need to emphasize that we hired a qualified professional with experience and adequate equipment.

Immediately after learning of what happened, we seek to provide all possible assistance.

We are still in talks to resolve the issue. We are dismayed and saddened by this situation.

At this point, we wish you a good recovery and we are at the disposal of those interested.”