Xbox claims for three consecutive quarters the leadership of the new generation in North America

During Microsoft’s financial conference call, CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood spoke about the Xbox business. Microsoft broadcast its quarterly financial reporting conference call for investors and analysts and the chief executive Satya Nadella and the finance director Amy Hood talked about the Xbox business.

Nadella claimed the lead in the United States among next-gen (actually, current-gen) consoles by three consecutive quartersmentioning that Microsoft has sold more consoles to date than any previous generation of Xbox.

He also revealed that 4 million people streamed Fortnite at the Xbox Cloud Gamingand 1 million of them were new to the Xbox ecosystem.

Hood prefaced the revelation of perspectives by mentioning that does not include the impact of the Activision acquisition, which Microsoft still expects to close by the end of this fiscal year (June 2023).

Gaming revenue for the current quarter (July-September 2022) is expected to decline in the low to mid single digits due to lower proprietary content, after all we had delays like Redfall and Starfiel and last year we had Forza Horizon 5 and Infinite Halo. To offset this, Microsoft believes it will see Xbox Game Pass subscriber growth.

