Zelensky and wife pose for Vogue amid war and revolt the internet

Netizens criticized the couple’s decision to take a photo shoot during the conflict with Russia, which is now in its sixth month and has left hundreds dead and millions homeless.

Reproduction / Vogue

Zelensky and Olena are present in the October issue of Vogue magazine



the cover of the magazine Vogue October revolted the internet. Olena Zelenska is stamped on it and inside you can see her husband, Volodymyr Zelenskypresident of Ukraine, a country that for six months has been suffering from Russian bombings that have led to a war that is not close to an end and has already left hundreds of dead. “First Lady Olena Zelenska, Kyiv, Ukraine, July 2022 / For @VogueMagazine to be featured in Vogue Magazine, October 2022,” photographer Annie Leibovitz wrote on her Instagram account. Despite being dubbed by the magazine as the “face of courage”, this was not the opinion of internet users when they came across the cover. The decision of the Ukrainian couple to accept to pose for photos in the midst of a conflict angered the internet, which led to criticism of the two and classified the choice, both by the magazine and by Zelensky and Olena, as a “spectacularization of the war”. Some have even questioned whether the Ukrainian leader has free time to pose for photos while soldiers and civilians are dying.

Despite the negative comments, there were also those who supported the couple’s decision. Ukrainian activist Val Voshchevska was one of them. She used her social media to point out positive points in the couple’s decision that go beyond whether or not they accepted the choice, but relates to female empowerment. “Ever thought you’d see a FEMALE First Lady sitting like a boss in a very ‘masculine’ pose on the cover of a magazine, showing the world she’s powerful and strong as hell?” he wrote. the content creator who specializes in strategic communications. For her, as a Ukrainian, it was exciting to see an act like this and it was for this reason that she decided to explain the importance of this representation. “I almost cried when I saw this photo, and I couldn’t help but write this short explanation for you as to why this photo of Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska is iconic,” she added.

In addition to the criticism or the right or wrong decision, the edition of Vogue that will be available in October, brings an interview with the couple where the first lady talks about everything since the beginning of the conflict, including her feeling when she was notified. that she and her children were the “number 2 targets of the Russians” and how she managed to transform her anguish into strength to face this war and not be “paranoid” about everything that is happening in her country. In the interview, she also said that: “We are looking forward to the victory. We will undoubtedly prevail. And this is what keeps us going.” The photos were taken at the presidential complex and at the Antonov airport in Hostomel.