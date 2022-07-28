10 90 Minute Movies You Can Watch When You’re Out of Time

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) was once one of New York City’s most feared assassins, working in partnership with the Russian mob. One day, he decides to retire, and in this period he has to deal with the sad death of his wife.

Victim of a serious illness, she already foresaw her own death, and gave her husband a dog as a gift to take care of during his period of mourning. However, a few days after the funeral, the dog is killed by thieves who steal his car. John Wick sets out to seek revenge against these men he already knew all too well, and who stole the last symbol of the woman he loved.

A Dinner Among Spies – Available on Amazon Prime

in the movie plot A Dinner Among SpiesWhen the CIA discovers that one of its agents has leaked information that claimed the lives of 100 people, the veteran Henry Pelham is assigned to eradicate the traitor from among his former officemates at the agency’s station in Vienna.

His investigation takes him from Austria, to England, and to California, where he is reunited with his former colleague and former lover, Celia Harrison. The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this fascinating conflict tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity and deadly betrayals.

The Legend of Candyman – Available on Amazon Prime

In The Legend of Candyman, in a poor Chicago neighborhood, the legend of a murderous spirit known as Candyman (Tony Todd) plagued the population years ago, terrorizing the residents of the Cabini Green housing complex. Now the place has been renovated and is home to high class citizens.

Visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen III) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyona Parris), move to Cabrini, where Anthony finds a new source of inspiration. But when the spirit returns, the new inhabitants will also be forced to face the wrath of Candyman.

The Aeronauts – Available on Amazon Prime

London, 1862. Scientist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) is about to fulfill the great dream of his life, when he starts a balloon trip in order to research ways to predict the weather.

Her biagem partner is Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones), a ballooning veteran who took on the challenge after a major trauma on her previous trip, when her husband passed away. Together, they face an adventure towards the skies in an attempt to reach an altitude never before seen by any human being.

Relentless Pursuit – Available on Star+