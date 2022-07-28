10 Best Romance Movies Like Netflix’s Persuasion » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Fans of period dramas rejoice! Netflix Persuasion was released on the platform, ready to steal the hearts of fans of romance and period drama. Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role in the Jane Austen book adaptation.

A second-chance romance is sure to have fans swooning. With the charm and grace these romance movies like this have, it’s no wonder why they’re so loved and adored. For fans of the newest romance Persuasionhere are some similar romance movies for the watch list.

Jane Eyre is based on the book and life of author Jane Eyre. This romantic drama, starring Mia Wasikowska as Jane, follows her as she meets her true love, Edward. Everything seems fine until she discovers that Edward has a dark secret that will change her life.

Being one of the favorite versions of the Jane Eyre adaptation, fans praise it for its ability to transfer the book to the screen, and with its complexity and detail, none of the book’s intellect is lost. The story is highly captivating due to the performances of the main characters, and it’s one that the audience can get lost in.

Due to her family’s poor finances, Fanny must live in the countryside with her aunt and uncle, along with their four children. She is mistreated by everyone except Edmund. Over the years, she grows fond of him, but everything turns upside down when Mary and Harry arrive in town.

This is a witty and charming film that is sure to keep audiences entertained. This Jane Austen film adaptation may stray from the original, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from liking the film for what it is. It’s well directed and the actors shine on screen, creating an interesting take.

Sense and sensitivity is based on a Jane Eyre novel of the same title that follows the lives of three sisters who are left alone and in poverty after their father dies. All the responsibility is left to the older sisters, who have their own love struggles going on.

With an all-star cast, it’s no wonder the performances are of the highest quality. The strong cast melds seamlessly into portraying the characters as fans have always imagined them. The original score is also full of emotion and heart, adding that extra layer needed for this beautifully shot and elegantly delivered film.

Based on the true story of the Duchess of Devonshire, the duchess tells the story of a young woman who finds herself in a loveless marriage where she only wanted to produce an heir. She follows her personal conflicts with love and marriage.

A beautifully shot film, with stunning sets and stunning costumes. This well-written and directed film is a realistic but bittersweet tragedy. With an amazing cast, each character brings everything they need to the screen to make the audience feel entranced by the story. It’s a beautiful film, but heartbreaking.

Adapted from Jane Austen’s book, Emma stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead. As a self-proclaimed matchmaker, Emma finds herself intruding on her friends’ love lives. But her missteps and mistakes in love lead her to find her own potential match.

This Georgian-era melodrama left fans in awe of Anya Taylor Joy’s performance. There are many aspects for audiences to swoon over: the visually stunning cinematography, the soundtrack, the beautifully crafted costumes and much more. This film caters to everyone in a rich and elegant delivery.

The 2019 adaptation follows a coming of age story set in Massachusetts. During the American Civil War, the four March sisters and their mother are left alone after their father joins the army. Learning to survive on their own admits to war, the sisters comfort each other through struggles and worries.

This can be appreciated by book fans and members of the public who have never picked up the book. With a star-studded cast, the book comes alive with each actress’ performance. Fans find themselves re-watching this movie over and over again, to see the wonderful story of strong women. For an exciting movie, little women it’s one to enjoy.

The title Far from the maddened crowd comes from an 18th century poem: “Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard”. It follows the main character Bathsheba Everdene, who catches the eye of Gabriel Oak, a farmer. After turning down his marriage proposal, she keeps coming into his life.

Like most period pieces, this film provides a beautiful backdrop for this lyrical romantic film and Carey Mulligan gives fans a moving performance. Fans adore him for his poignant vision of innocence, faith, first loves and longing for someone. And with a beautiful score on top, it’s no wonder the audience gets emotional.

Forever is a retelling of the classic Cinderella story. Starring the ever-whimsical Drew Barrymore as the main protagonist, Danielle, this version’s Cinderella. Danielle is treated horribly by her stepmother and sisters. But one day she meets Prince Henry, who falls in love with her charms.

With a supersaturated catalog of Cinderella stories, this one is still remembered and loved by fans. It’s a more realistic take on the classic story, presenting it with light humor and a happy ending. Drew Barrymore is captivating in her role, giving audiences a real, living Cinderella. For a sweeter, more realistic version of a classic fairy tale, this is the one to watch.

Atonement is a love story set during World War II. Two lovers, Cecelia and Robbie, are separated when Cecelia’s jealous younger sister accuses Robbie of a crime he didn’t commit. Dealing with the consequences of their lie, Robbie and Cecelia cross paths years later.

Having gathered numerous nominations and winning multiple awards, Atonement won much praise for its storytelling. With delightful twists to keep audiences on their toes and brilliant performances to keep them captivated, this movie delivers a heartwarming and wonderful story of two lovers.

Pride & Prejudice is probably Jane Austen’s most famous work. Elizabeth Bennet is under pressure to get married, being the eldest daughter in the family. So, when Mr. Darcy appears, there is a spark. If only they could get over their struggles to really fall in love.

With period play queen Keira Knightly in the lead role, fans love this performance. It’s simplistic but raw and a perfect movie for fans of enemies for lovers. Its beautiful cinematography and subtle acting make for a brilliant adaptation of the books, prompting fans to watch it again and again.