10 celebrity-approved dress trends

Admin 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Forbes/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Forbes/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When in doubt about what to wear, check out the trends worn by fashion celebrities

If you’re in need of some style inspiration, just keep an eye out for trend-setting celebrities. Here are 10 popular dress trends seen on celebrities recently.

1) Swimming neckline with Jennifer Lopez

Forbes/Pierre Suu/GC Images) GC IMAGES

Forbes/Pierre Suu/GC Images) GC IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck strolling around the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 24, 2022

Jennifer Lopez (or should I say, Jennifer Affleck) is having an iconic honeymoon full of great outfits, including this stunning swimsuit dress. JLo rocked a few dresses this week, including this fuchsia model that would look amazing at a wedding or on your next European vacation.

2) Fringes with Gabrielle Union

Forbes/Robino Salvatore/GC Images) GC IMAGES

Forbes/Robino Salvatore/GC Images) GC IMAGES

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade at Milan Fashion Week on June 19, 2022

Hems and fringe trims are a fun way to add some movement to a dress, as Gabrielle Union showed at Milan Fashion Week. Models like the Prada dress by Union are ideal for your summer wardrobe.

3) Prints with Sara Sampaio

Forbes/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Forbes/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sara Sampaio is seen on July 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

A delicate floral print or other small repeating print adds personality to even the simplest dress silhouettes, as Sara Sampaio demonstrated when she turned her daily dog ​​walk into a fashion-inspired moment.

4) Watercolor prints with Emily Ratajkowski

Forbes/Getty Images

Forbes/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski in New York on June 27, 2022

A-line, sweater-inspired dresses are all the rage now, thanks to the revival of the ’90s style, and Emily Ratajkowski demonstrates why this fashion can look so cool when updated for 2022. This dress by The Marc Jacobs is incredibly unique, with a halter top and neckline combination in a stunning watercolor print. Dress him up with the right accessories to rock.

5) Envelope dress with Bella Hadid

Forbes/Gotham/GC Images

Forbes/Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid strolls through New York on June 21, 2022

Bella Hadid has been embracing retro styles lately, including this ’70s-inspired wrap dress in a fun geometric print. You can’t go wrong with a wrap dress by Diane Von Furstenberg, who essentially invented the style in the ’70s.

6) Pied-de-poule (or houndstooth) chess with Olivia Rodrigo

Forbes/Gotham/GC Images

Forbes/Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the party on May 2, 2022

If Gen-Z pop queen Olivia Rodrigo is wearing it, it’s in. She wore a fun hot pink dress with a big ponytail to an after-Met Gala and suddenly all I want is to find a similar piece.

7) Dress with collar with Anne Hathaway

Forbes/copo Raule/GC Image

Forbes/copo Raule/GC Image

Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2022

Anne Hathaway has been putting on a fashion show lately (just take a look at her Cannes outfits) and I particularly like this zip-up collar dress that gives off a 60s vibe. This look looks great if you wear big sunglasses and full hair inspired by the 60s like Hathaway. Or, if you prefer a modern style, this dress would also look chic with simple boots and a slicked-back ponytail.

8) Hot Pink with Megan Fox

Forbes/Jackson Lee/GC Images

Forbes/Jackson Lee/GC Images

Megan Fox seen on June 27, 2022 in New York alongside Machine Gun Kelly

It’s only fitting that Megan Fox dives into one of the biggest color trends of the summer for the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s documentary, “Life In Pink.”

9) Orange with Yara Shahidi

Forbes/Gotham/GC Images

Yara Shahidi SoHo Tour in New York on July 20, 2022

Yara Shahidi always has fun with her style, including this ruffled orange dress that she paired with a printed turtleneck and neon shoes.

10) Subtle Glow with Hailey Bieber

Forbes/MEGA/GC Images

Forbes/MEGA/GC Images

Hailey Bieber on June 15, 2022 in New York

Hailey Bieber knows how to make a subtle fashion statement without going overboard. As is the case with this nude dress with sequin embellishments that gives a chic look to Bieber’s neutral and heavy style.

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Short, medium or long hair? 5 cutting trends for a striking look in 2022

The year 2022 is halfway through and beauty trends keep popping up to shake up …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved