10 celebrity-approved dress trends

If you’re in need of some style inspiration, just keep an eye out for trend-setting celebrities. Here are 10 popular dress trends seen on celebrities recently.

1) Swimming neckline with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (or should I say, Jennifer Affleck) is having an iconic honeymoon full of great outfits, including this stunning swimsuit dress. JLo rocked a few dresses this week, including this fuchsia model that would look amazing at a wedding or on your next European vacation.

2) Fringes with Gabrielle Union

Hems and fringe trims are a fun way to add some movement to a dress, as Gabrielle Union showed at Milan Fashion Week. Models like the Prada dress by Union are ideal for your summer wardrobe.

3) Prints with Sara Sampaio

A delicate floral print or other small repeating print adds personality to even the simplest dress silhouettes, as Sara Sampaio demonstrated when she turned her daily dog ​​walk into a fashion-inspired moment.

4) Watercolor prints with Emily Ratajkowski

A-line, sweater-inspired dresses are all the rage now, thanks to the revival of the ’90s style, and Emily Ratajkowski demonstrates why this fashion can look so cool when updated for 2022. This dress by The Marc Jacobs is incredibly unique, with a halter top and neckline combination in a stunning watercolor print. Dress him up with the right accessories to rock.

5) Envelope dress with Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has been embracing retro styles lately, including this ’70s-inspired wrap dress in a fun geometric print. You can’t go wrong with a wrap dress by Diane Von Furstenberg, who essentially invented the style in the ’70s.

6) Pied-de-poule (or houndstooth) chess with Olivia Rodrigo

If Gen-Z pop queen Olivia Rodrigo is wearing it, it’s in. She wore a fun hot pink dress with a big ponytail to an after-Met Gala and suddenly all I want is to find a similar piece.

7) Dress with collar with Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has been putting on a fashion show lately (just take a look at her Cannes outfits) and I particularly like this zip-up collar dress that gives off a 60s vibe. This look looks great if you wear big sunglasses and full hair inspired by the 60s like Hathaway. Or, if you prefer a modern style, this dress would also look chic with simple boots and a slicked-back ponytail.

8) Hot Pink with Megan Fox

It’s only fitting that Megan Fox dives into one of the biggest color trends of the summer for the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s documentary, “Life In Pink.”

9) Orange with Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi always has fun with her style, including this ruffled orange dress that she paired with a printed turtleneck and neon shoes.

10) Subtle Glow with Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber knows how to make a subtle fashion statement without going overboard. As is the case with this nude dress with sequin embellishments that gives a chic look to Bieber’s neutral and heavy style.

