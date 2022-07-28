10 Non-Musical Films That Would Make Good Musicals, According to Reddit

There have been countless beloved musical films over the years, from the sound of music to recent successes such as tick, tick… Boom! But there may be some non-musical films that could have worked in the genre just as well, if not better.

Fans on Reddit have identified some of their favorite movies that they’d like to see a musical version of. It’s a fun collection of very diverse offerings, from intense horror movies to dark comedies and superhero adventures. And while they might work fine as is, they can be improved with some musical numbers.

10 Sicario (2015)

the thriller sicario is a breathtaking ride from director Denis Villeneuve. It stars Emily Blunt as an FBI agent who is brought into an undercover operation that is breaking all the rules to take on a violent drug cartel.

The film is filled with intense moments of unsettling silence that are occasionally interrupted by violent, grounded sequences. Some fans feel this approach is perfect for a musical as Redditor Aussie-Nerd portrayed it “with serious tunes in big ‘action’ pieces and the occasional introspective.”

9 A Quiet Place (2018)

The idea of ​​a movie that revolves around silence turning into a musical immediately sounds funny, but it’s not a bad idea. a quiet place is a great alien invasion movie where deadly enemies track their prey through sound.

The musical version of the story can still keep the desperate need for silence at the center of it while still using the musical. Redditor TheTrueRory explained how “imagine it as a ballet where it’s all movement instead of actual singing.”

8 The Warriors (1979)

The action movie classic The Warriors follows the titular street gang. While attending a meeting of rival gangs downtown, the warriors are falsely accused of killing the leader, forcing them to return to their turf as the various colorful gangs descend on them.

From the various gangs’ oddly matching outfits to their own distinctive gimmicks, it’s not hard to imagine how this could be done in such an exciting way. Redditor daniellediamond found the suggestion very appealing, saying they “didn’t know I needed it until now”.

7 Hulk (2003)

While there have been many great Hulk stories in the comics, the Marvel hero hasn’t had the best of luck with his solo films. Ang Lee first tried to bring the character to the big screen in 2003. Hulkbut it was not embraced by the public.

Interestingly, it’s perhaps a musical version of material that would be more suited to Hulk. Reddit Clementine Carson envisioned the character as “perfect for a Jekyll and Hyde-esque musical.”

6 Drunken Love (2002)

Paul Thomas Anderson drunken love was one of the first movies that convinced audiences that Adam Sandler has some serious acting skills outside of your typical comedies. The film is a quirky love story about a shy and troubled man who falls in love with one of his sister’s friends.

There’s already a somewhat fanciful approach to the story that makes it feel like it’s not far from a musical. In fact, one Redditor pointed out that Anderson described the film as “like a musical, but with all the musical numbers cut.”

5 In Bruges (2008)

the dark comedy in Bruges starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two hitmen who are forced into hiding in Belgium’s titular town after a job goes wrong. It’s a violent movie that deals with some heavy subjects, but it’s also hilarious with so many laugh-out-loud moments.

Perhaps this mix of tones is part of why some fans think that in Bruges could also have supported a musical aspect as well. Redditor boogiefoot thought it would “make a hilarious, sarcastic musical”.

4 Predator (1987)

The classic 80’s action horror movie predator is getting a prequel with Prey, but some fans think a musical version of the story is even more interesting. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as the leader of a military unit who finds himself being hunted by an alien who hunts his prey for sport.

With the set’s fun characters and the movie’s jungle setting, there’s a lot of potential for a fun, wild musical version of the Predator. Redditor Max_Thunder also admitted that “it would be amazing to hear the alien sing.”

3 Avengers: Endgame (2019)

There has been a huge use of music in the MCU over the years, but the cinematic universe has yet to commit to a full-fledged musical. Some think the biggest movie in the MCU Avengers: Endgame would have been the perfect opportunity.

As the remaining heroes gather to try to undo Thanos’ snap, it might be interesting to see them singing some songs about the Infinity Stones and time travel. And one Redditor suggested that with so many characters, the film “could benefit a lot from being a musical.”

two Batman (1989)

Long before superhero movies were commonplace in Hollywood, Tim Burton bat Man was a box office hit on a classic comic book character with an elegant approach. Decades later, Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson’s versions of Batman and Joker remain fan favorites.

While Schumacher’s Batman films that followed offered a more colorful and lighthearted take, fans feel Burton’s style is well suited for a musical. Redditor green tea arizona_ found that the film’s style could deliver “a rock opera that’s half Gothic and half Prince.”

1 Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Based on the popular comic book series, Scott Pilgrim vs the world is a fun action-comedy starring Michael Cera as the titular hero. Scott Pilgrim is a young man living in Toronto who falls in love with a girl, but discovers that he must defeat his seven exes to be with her.

Edgar Wright brings his usual style and sharp comedic sensibilities to the film, which is filled with outrageous, over-the-top sequences. French Redditor Reloaded felt the tone would work as well as a musical, while retaining the nostalgia factor of the 80s and early 90s.