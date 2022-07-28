13 Best Shark Movies To Watch This Summer (That Aren’t Jaws)

There have been many movies about killer animals throughout cinematic history. From stories about killer spiders to killer bears to killer crocodiles and alligators, this quickly proved to be a successful horror sub-genre of sorts. However, none are as famous as sharks, all because of a little Steven Spielberg movie known as jaws.

jaws it was so popular that it spawned a plethora of low-budget shark knockoffs and movies that range from mediocre to terrible. And yet, every now and then, someone will put a little more effort into a shark movie, and something solidly creepy will be created. Since everyone knows and watches jaws each summer, what are the best of these other shark movies that can also be enjoyed?

Updated July 28, 2022 by Melody MacReady: More years passed and more shark movies were released or rediscovered. With so many shark movies out there trying to compete with Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, it’s hard to stop with just ten. So many shark movies bring something to have fun with, even some of the more ridiculous ones.

Some shark movies even manage to stand out on their own without feeling the need to copy any of the formulas laid out by Jaws. With Shark Week sending viewers into a frenzy for these underwater predators, it’s the perfect time to watch these iconic and not-so-iconic shark movies.

As mentioned earlier, there were a multitude of jaws imitations and one of the most famous is an Italian film known as the last shark. This b-movie is a shameless clone of jaws in many ways, even to steal similar plots.

However, of all jaws imitations, the last shark is somewhat infamous for its shark animatronic. While it’s better than most imitations, it’s still mocked for always coming out of the water in exactly the same way. Combined with some exaggerated kills, the last shark it’s at least fun to sit on.

An example of a good concept wasted on a bad movie. The third jaws movie tried to try something different with a huge shark inside a huge lagoon at Sea World. In a way, this concept would prove to be effective with Jurassic World but unfortunately not to 3D jaws.

The biggest damage to 3D jaws It’s the shark itself. In an attempt to capitalize on the 3D movie fad, the shark effects were changed in post-production to work for 3D, and as a result, it looks hilariously bad. There’s some pleasure in the characters being well portrayed, but the shark effects lead to an experience so bad it’s good.

Most will remember the famous scene from jaws in which Robert Shaw’s Quint gives a speech about the sinking of the USS Indianapolis and his encounters with sharks. In 2016, there was an entire movie about the real-life event starring the ever-charismatic Nicolas Cage and shark film alumnus Thomas Jane.

It takes a while before it really turns into a shark movie, but it’s still a decent WWII movie. Even when the sharks arrive, it’s less of a creature trait and focuses more on being a survival movie about these hapless Navy officers.

Centered around a group of college friends who go on vacation to a lake and are caught one by one by sharks, Shark Night knows what it is, and embraces this “idiot fun” while still delivering some kills and strong emotions. It is also very rare to see a movie with multiple species of sharks, each attacking in a unique way.

There’s even a twist on why these sharks are in the lake that gives Shark Night some extra flavor. Is it a masterpiece? No, but very similar to the Friday 13 movies, it can be a lot of fun with some decent effects and a surprising amount of gore.

12 days of terror focuses less on sharks and more on the drama that comes from shark attacks, drawing inspiration from the real 1916 New England shark attack series. Still, it is also clearly influenced by films like jawsshowing politicians refusing to close beaches and blaming something other than sharks.

While it suffers from a lack of budget as a made-for-TV movie, it’s an interesting look at what supposedly happened back then. Fans of jaws should at least take a look to see the parallels.

a sequence of jaws it was unnecessary but jaws 2, despite its many production issues, it was still a fun creature resource. Roy Scheider is still excellent as Martin Brody, the new shark is honestly terrifying, and clearly there’s more effort to create genuine suspense; at least compared to later films like jaws 3 and Jaws: Revenge.

Along with some good deaths, jaws 2 also features a unique concept where the shark is constantly chasing a group of teenagers on boats in the middle of the ocean. This combined with the way the shark is taken out makes jaws 2 feel less like a carbon copy of the first movie.

Despite being a wasted opportunity when resorting to a PG-13 rating, the mega It’s still a fun popcorn monster movie. The set design and digital effects are top notch, Meg herself is well designed even if her previous design in production was much better, and Jason Statham is as fun to watch as ever.

like Shark Night, the mega knows what it is: an underwater kaiju film, despite suffering from a lack of terror. Unlike most megalodon movies, the mega benefits from a big budget and really tries to deliver a fun action thriller. There are even some tense moments, brutal deaths, and some memorable characters to enjoy.

47 meters below has a simple but clever premise: two girls are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean with sharks all around them. This one mixes several types of horror: galeophobia (fear of sharks), thalassophobia (fear of the ocean) and claustrophobia (fear of confined places).

The sharks themselves don’t show up often, but when they do, it’s heart-stopping. Combine that with environmental risks, and 47 meters below never leaves the suspense. However, there is a twist at the end that will make or break the movie for some viewers.

47 meters below: without cage suffers from a big problem: the characters. Most of the main cast of characters are so obnoxious and irritating that it makes the first twenty minutes feel painful. However, the instant sharks enter the story, no cage it becomes much better due to the concept of these creatures; apparently getting inspired the descendantIt remains a 2000s horror classic.

This time the sharks are pale and blind; they almost look like stone, and they hunt by sound alone. As a result, the tension returns, leading to a more shark-centric horror movie this time around. This sequel also features better kills than its predecessor, along with some surprisingly great effects for the cave sharks.

Bait It gets praise only for its more realistic concept: an underground supermarket is flooded during a tidal wave and becomes new territory for a pair of sharks. There are no mutated or genetically enhanced sharks here either – just regular sharks.

What helps the most are the performances, as all the actors feel believable and make the situation feel much more suspenseful. Bait it also has impressive digital and practical effects for the sharks, and the scenery and environmental hazards are equally well executed, along with the kills. For these reasons, Bait it is often listed as an underrated gem in the “shark horror” subgenre.

Inside the reef, a group of friends are stranded when their boat hits a reef, forcing them to swim to land on their own. Of course, a shark naturally emerges and things soon turn terrifying. Surprisingly, most of the shark images used in the reef it’s taken from videos of real sharks, which adds weight to the situation and makes it seem more genuine.

Each encounter with the shark will cause the viewer to curl their toes until they feel cramped. Even when the shark is not there, the reef maintains the tension giving the feeling that the shark could or could not be there at any moment.

After jaws series finally ended, shark movies have been an endangered breed for a long time. That changed in 1999 with Renny Harlin’s creature feature, deep blue sea. The film is about three genetically altered Mako sharks chasing and killing their creators and other survivors in an undersea facility.

Despite sounding like SyFy channel fodder, deep blue sea is another cult gem. The effects still hold up after more than twenty years, the characters are all memorable thanks to the great acting and it offers a healthy mix of horror and thriller genres.

the shallow waters It’s a movie that came out of nowhere and surprised everyone. A surfer in a remote bay falls victim to a shark protecting its food source: a whale carcass. With some of the best shark CGI in this sub-genre, a great performance by Blake Lively, and beautiful cinematography, the shallow waters is a contender for one of the only films to rival jaws.

very similar to jaws, is awful, but it also features pleasant leadership, some healthy humor, and a strong pace. Blake Lively’s battles against the shark are, for the most part, quite realistic and the story shows a smarter human character for the first time. All of this combined with an exciting climax turned the shallow waters into a modern classic.