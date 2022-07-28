13-year-old enters medical school

We are impressed with teenager Alena Analeigh Wicker, just 13 years old, who passed her medical degree at a university in the United States. This girl prodigy passed college a year after graduating from high school at age 12.

“I worked so hard to achieve my goals and live my dreams. Mom I did it”, wrote Alena on her social networks.

She was accepted into the University of Alabama’s Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance program at Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine.

subject

Discipline is the word that defines the student. In an interview with the Washington Post, she explained that she is very disciplined and has time management skills to be able to cope with her studies.

Alena graduated from high school last year at age 12. Today, she is a student at Arizona State University and Oakwood University, with two separate undergraduate degrees in biological sciences.

Now, she will also be a medical student under the “Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance” program that offers early acceptance to students who meet acceptance and enrollment requirements.

Inspiration for black girls

Alena also created “The Brown STEM Girl”, to engage, empower and educate black girls in science, technology, engineering and math.

It also created the Brown STEM Girl Foundation, which honors the legacy of Katherine Johnson, a pioneer for African-American mathematicians at NASA.

special girl

Alena’s mother, Daphne McQuarter, told how she noticed her daughter’s intellect and love for science from a very young age.

“Alena was talented. It was just how she did things and how advanced she was. She read a lot of books when she was little,” she said.

With information from Jornal Nossa Gente