5 Fox news that rocked this Wednesday (27/07)

O fans.com separated the main news that happened on Cruzeiro this Wednesday (27). Keep reading and stay up to date with all the behind-the-scenes information at Raposa. Check out!

Fox has new reinforcement

Cruzeiro announced Chay as the newest reinforcement, the player arrives on loan from Botafogo to reinforce the team and will stay until the end of Série B of the Brazilian championship, that is, until December. The attacking midfielder signed an agreement with a fixed amount and the celestial team may have its economic rights from the athlete if there is interest at the end of the current relationship.

Chay has already made his first visit to Toca da Raposa, this Wednesday, where he will take the exams, to meet his new companions.

Ronaldo and SAF do Cruzeiro

Ronaldo Fenômeno bought Cruzeiro and became the majority shareholder of the club in December 2021. With 90% of Raposa’s SAF, the former player will no longer be able to give up the acquisition. The contracts have already been finalized and he will have no turning back. But he still has the option to sell part of his shares. However, even with this option, the businessman has no interest in getting rid of the celestial team.

Fox probes Juventus player

Strong candidate for access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship next season, Cruzeiro is looking for reinforcements to work together with the team in pursuit of this goal. This time the team went after right-back Wesley Gasolina, 22, who belongs to Juventus, but spent last season at Sion, from Switzerland, on loan. The club is already preparing an offer to try a possible negotiation with Juve.

Negotiation that was informed by journalists Samuel Venâncio and Venê Casagrande, is close to an outcome. Raposa would already have the ‘yes’ and can agree on the hiring in the next few days.

Italian team Makes proposal to Rafael Cabral

Cruzeiro goalkeeper Rafael Cabral received a proposal to leave Raposa and return to Europe. This time to join the Sampdoria team. The Italian club is still waiting for the decision of the player who has a contract with Raposa until the end of 2024, but this does not come as an obstacle for the Italians; since the team is willing to pay the contractual fine for the player to play in Serie A, in Italy. Rafael Cabral, in turn, has not yet decided whether or not to leave Cruzeiro.

In addition, the archer is also of interest to São Paulo. The information is from Rádio Itatiaia, which reported that Tricolor dreams of the athlete to compete for position with Jandrei.