6 movies you can only find on Netflix

What would we do without entertainment, right? The search for distraction has only grown in recent years and movies are among the options of many when it comes to having fun. This drives the film industry to release more and more films and among them are the original Netflix productions that you will only find in the streaming catalog. If you’re a subscriber to the platform and haven’t taken the time to watch these 6 Netflix original movies yet, start right now. Only those who are a Netflix subscriber have access to these productions, relax in the comfort of home, watching good movies.

Revenge & Punishment (2021), The Bullitts



Revenge & Punishment

The action-adventure western with drama follows the story of bandit Nat Love, who has been thirsting for revenge since the death of his parents. He rallies his gang to defeat the ruthless Rufus Buck, a criminal just out of prison.

Attack of the Dogs (2021), Jane Campion



Attack of the Dogs

Attack of the Dogs is a book-based drama and tells the story of two wealthy brothers, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons), who own the largest farm in Montana. The two are very different, but things get worse when Geroge marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst). Phil wages a veritable war of threats against his brother’s new wife and teenage son, until old secrets come to light. Attack of the Dogs is written and directed by Oscar winner Jane Campion. Among the cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Don’t Look Up (2021), Adam McKay



Don’t Look Up

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep is directed by Adam McKay. A sci-fi comedy that follows two astronomers who have discovered a deadly comet heading towards Earth. But nobody believes this comet story that in a few months will destroy the planet. One hell of a mission, Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky ask Dr Oglethorpe for help, then take President Orlean and his son Jason. The impact will happen within six months, but gaining public attention won’t be easy.

The Old Guard (2020), Gina Prince-Bythewood



The Old Guard

The action-adventure production with Charlize Theron follows four warriors who have the gift of immortality and protect humanity for centuries. But when another immortal enters the scene, her mysterious powers come under attack.

The Boy Who Discovered the Wind (2019), Chiwetel Ejiofor



The Boy Who Discovered the Wind

A boy from a poor family had to drop out of school because his father couldn’t pay for his studies. The alternative that the boy found was to spend long hours reading science books in the school library, where he learned to develop the first experiments with wind energy. A story of overcoming and resistance.

The Irishman (2019), Martin Scorsese



the irish

A film by Martin Scorsese. Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is a decorated war veteran who juggles his life as a truck driver and the mob’s number one hitman. When the association’s most famous ex-president mysteriously disappears, he is promoted to union leader, but he also becomes the prime suspect.

