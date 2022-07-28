Acer Nitro 5 gaming notebook takes your gaming to the next level

Ready to run your favorite games with peace of mind, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-58UJ is your ticket to a new level of power. With 10th Gen Intel Core processor and Nvidia GeForce graphics card, Acer gaming notebook runs even the heaviest titles, while offering high-speed memories, respectable visuals and wide connectivity to play games, watch your favorite streaming or even work.

Powerful processing with Core i5 and GTX 1650

The Acer Nitro 5 is equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor, with 4 cores and 8 threads running at up to 4.5 GHz. Accompanied by 8 GB of DDR4 RAM, expandable up to 32 GB for users who perform heavier tasks, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 video card with 4 GB of GDDR6 dedicated memory, the device has the power to run your favorite games with peace of mind. in Full HD resolution.

With an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, the Acer Nitro 5 has the power to run your favorite games (Image: Acer)

Titles like Apex: Legends and Battlefield 5 run at maximum graphics settings with frame rates that exceed 60 FPS, while heavier games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt manage to run smoothly at Alto quality. The notebook also comes standard with Windows 11 Home 64-bit, giving you access to the most modern look and some of the most innovative features of the system.

Fast memory with possibility of upgrades

To reduce the loading time of your games, offer faster browsing and even connect in a matter of seconds, the Acer Nitro 5 comes standard with a 256 GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. As a complement to provide maximum space for all your files and games, there’s even a 2.5-inch SATA 3 HDD with 1TB of capacity.

If you need even more memory, you can seamlessly upgrade both drives by installing an NVMe SSD up to 1TB, or a SATA 3 HDD up to 2TB. In addition, a third M.2 connection allows you to install an additional NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, with up to 1TB of capacity.

Standout gamer look with robust audio and video

With a premium textured finish and red accents, the Acer Nitro 5 brings a respectful look, also featuring a red backlit ABNT2 keyboard. The device has a cooling system with two fans and CoolBoost technology, ensuring low temperatures even under stress, and there is a dedicated key to access Acer NitroSense, where you can customize the performance profiles to get the most out of your machine.

The 60 Hz Full HD IPS LCD screen offers the best viewing angles, combined with stereo sound with Acer TrueHarmony and DTS:X Ultra technologies, which deliver crystal-clear sound, powerful bass and consistent volume to keep you immersed while gaming or watch movies and series, with or without headphones.

In connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 brings the ultimate, onboard Wi-Fi 6 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology, Killer™ Ethernet E2600 port, USB-A 3.2 connections with power supply on one of them, USB-C 3.1 and even HDMI 2.1, making it possible to display video on external 4K monitors in maximum quality.