After Argentine, Inter agrees to hire Mikael, ex-Sport striker | International

On the same day that Braian Romero and Weverton signed, Inter agreed with the striker Mikael, ex-Sport, who belongs to Salernitana, from Italy. The athlete is already in Porto Alegre and undergoes medical examinations to sign a loan contract.

The information was initially disclosed by journalist Vagner Martins and confirmed by ge. As soon as the entire bureaucratic process is overcome, the player, who was in the CT of Parque Gigante this Thursday, will be announced by the Rio Grande do Sul club. The contract time has not yet been revealed.

The 23-year-old, 1.84m left-handed forward’s interest in football is nothing new. Before the transfer to Italian football, he was already monitored by the athlete analysis sector. The first poll for the player’s staff took place a few weeks ago.

Unlike Braian Romero, who arrives to be a mobile striker and fill the gap left after Yuri Alberto’s departure, Mikael has other characteristics and increases the range of alternatives for Mano Menezes.

To be registered in the Sudamericana, the striker needs to enter the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) by the end of Friday’s workday.

Outside of Salernitana’s plans, Mikael moved in February this year to Italy and had few opportunities. He played only seven matches and started all of them as a reserve. According to the local press, the player was out of shape for the pre-season.

Currently, Colorado has Pedro Henrique, Wanderson, Alemão, Taison, David and Matheus Cadorini. The two reinforcements arrive to fight for position and qualify the squad for continuity in the Brasileirão and Copa Sudamericana.

